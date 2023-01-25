3,920 Shares in Alphabet Inc. (NASDAQ:GOOGL) Acquired by Day & Ennis LLC

Day & Ennis LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Alphabet Inc. (NASDAQ:GOOGL – Get Rating) during the third quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund purchased 3,920 shares of the information services provider’s stock, valued at approximately $375,000.

Several other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the business. IAG Wealth Partners LLC grew its stake in shares of Alphabet by 3,275.0% in the third quarter. IAG Wealth Partners LLC now owns 270 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $26,000 after buying an additional 262 shares in the last quarter. Artemis Wealth Advisors LLC grew its position in Alphabet by 1,900.0% in the third quarter. Artemis Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 280 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $27,000 after acquiring an additional 266 shares in the last quarter. Horizons Wealth Management purchased a new stake in shares of Alphabet during the second quarter valued at approximately $33,000. Schubert & Co lifted its position in shares of Alphabet by 1,200.0% during the third quarter. Schubert & Co now owns 364 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $35,000 after purchasing an additional 336 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Carolina Wealth Advisors LLC boosted its stake in shares of Alphabet by 1,900.0% in the third quarter. Carolina Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 400 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $38,000 after purchasing an additional 380 shares during the period. 34.06% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Alphabet Stock Performance

GOOGL opened at $97.70 on Wednesday. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $93.10 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $101.38. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.06, a current ratio of 2.52 and a quick ratio of 2.47. The company has a market capitalization of $1.26 trillion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 19.40, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.72 and a beta of 1.09. Alphabet Inc. has a 1-year low of $83.34 and a 1-year high of $151.55.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Alphabet ( NASDAQ:GOOGL Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, October 25th. The information services provider reported $1.06 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.25 by ($0.19). The firm had revenue of $57.27 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $58.36 billion. Alphabet had a net margin of 23.75% and a return on equity of 26.41%. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $1.40 EPS. Research analysts predict that Alphabet Inc. will post 4.68 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of equities analysts have commented on the stock. Tigress Financial cut their price objective on shares of Alphabet from $186.00 to $160.00 and set a “strong-buy” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, January 6th. Susquehanna cut their price target on Alphabet from $150.00 to $120.00 and set a “positive” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, October 26th. Sanford C. Bernstein dropped their price objective on Alphabet from $130.00 to $120.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, October 26th. Cowen cut their target price on Alphabet to $135.00 in a research report on Thursday, October 27th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group decreased their price target on shares of Alphabet to $135.00 in a research report on Thursday, October 27th. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, thirty-two have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $132.13.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other news, major shareholder 2017 Gp L.L.C. Gv sold 107,393 shares of Alphabet stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, October 31st. The shares were sold at an average price of $38.64, for a total value of $4,149,665.52. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. In related news, major shareholder 2017 Gp L.L.C. Gv sold 107,393 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, October 31st. The shares were sold at an average price of $38.64, for a total transaction of $4,149,665.52. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, major shareholder 2021 Gp L.L.C. Gv purchased 182,312 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, November 9th. The stock was bought at an average cost of $34.60 per share, for a total transaction of $6,307,995.20. Following the acquisition, the insider now directly owns 1,294,527 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $44,790,634.20. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders have acquired 661,702 shares of company stock worth $23,399,217 and have sold 190,464 shares worth $8,535,735. 11.44% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Alphabet Company Profile

Alphabet, Inc is a holding company, which engages in the business of acquisition and operation of different companies. It operates through the Google and Other Bets segments. The Google segment includes its main Internet products such as ads, Android, Chrome, hardware, Google Cloud, Google Maps, Google Play, Search, and YouTube.

Featured Articles

