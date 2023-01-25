5,584 Shares in Fidelity National Financial, Inc. (NYSE:FNF) Acquired by Park Avenue Securities LLC

Park Avenue Securities LLC bought a new position in Fidelity National Financial, Inc. (NYSE:FNF – Get Rating) in the third quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm bought 5,584 shares of the financial services provider’s stock, valued at approximately $202,000.

A number of other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its stake in Fidelity National Financial by 4.5% in the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 28,877,107 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,410,358,000 after purchasing an additional 1,250,233 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp boosted its stake in Fidelity National Financial by 1.4% in the 1st quarter. State Street Corp now owns 7,407,492 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $361,782,000 after purchasing an additional 104,624 shares in the last quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. boosted its stake in Fidelity National Financial by 7.0% in the 1st quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 4,872,457 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $237,971,000 after purchasing an additional 319,051 shares in the last quarter. Millennium Management LLC boosted its stake in Fidelity National Financial by 13.0% in the 2nd quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 3,173,425 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $117,290,000 after purchasing an additional 363,881 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Confluence Investment Management LLC lifted its stake in Fidelity National Financial by 1.4% during the 3rd quarter. Confluence Investment Management LLC now owns 2,471,307 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $89,461,000 after acquiring an additional 33,574 shares during the period. 77.98% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other news, Director Daniel D. Lane sold 5,531 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, December 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $37.44, for a total transaction of $207,080.64. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 271,325 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $10,158,408. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. 5.10% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Fidelity National Financial Price Performance

FNF has been the subject of several research reports. Barclays lifted their price objective on shares of Fidelity National Financial from $50.00 to $53.00 in a research note on Friday, January 6th. Truist Financial decreased their price objective on shares of Fidelity National Financial from $60.00 to $56.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, November 29th. Credit Suisse Group decreased their price objective on shares of Fidelity National Financial from $48.00 to $47.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, December 6th. Finally, StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Fidelity National Financial in a research note on Wednesday, October 12th. They set a “hold” rating for the company. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $53.40.

NYSE:FNF opened at $42.87 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.46, a current ratio of 0.18 and a quick ratio of 0.18. The firm has a market cap of $11.67 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 7.53 and a beta of 1.27. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $38.97 and a 200-day moving average price of $38.95. Fidelity National Financial, Inc. has a 1-year low of $34.51 and a 1-year high of $51.40.

Fidelity National Financial (NYSE:FNF – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, November 8th. The financial services provider reported $1.07 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.54 by ($0.47). The company had revenue of $3.21 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.22 billion. Fidelity National Financial had a return on equity of 24.29% and a net margin of 11.60%. Fidelity National Financial’s revenue was down 17.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $2.12 EPS. Equities research analysts forecast that Fidelity National Financial, Inc. will post 5.58 EPS for the current year.

Fidelity National Financial Increases Dividend

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, December 30th. Investors of record on Friday, December 16th were issued a $0.45 dividend. This represents a $1.80 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.20%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, December 15th. This is a positive change from Fidelity National Financial’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.44. Fidelity National Financial’s payout ratio is presently 31.63%.

About Fidelity National Financial

(Get Rating)

Fidelity National Financial, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides various insurance products in the United States. The company operates through Title, F&G, and Corporate and Other segments. It offers title insurance, escrow, and other title related services, including trust activities, trustee sales guarantees, recordings and reconveyances, and home warranty insurance.

