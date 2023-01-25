568,913 Shares in Veritone, Inc. (NASDAQ:VERI) Purchased by Great West Life Assurance Co. Can

Great West Life Assurance Co. Can acquired a new position in Veritone, Inc. (NASDAQ:VERI – Get Rating) during the third quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor acquired 568,913 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,197,000. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can owned 1.57% of Veritone at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Quantbot Technologies LP purchased a new stake in Veritone in the 2nd quarter worth about $35,000. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. bought a new position in Veritone in the 1st quarter worth about $43,000. SG Americas Securities LLC bought a new position in Veritone in the 3rd quarter worth about $58,000. Ensign Peak Advisors Inc grew its stake in Veritone by 125.5% in the 2nd quarter. Ensign Peak Advisors Inc now owns 9,990 shares of the company’s stock worth $65,000 after acquiring an additional 5,560 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Amalgamated Bank bought a new position in Veritone in the 1st quarter worth about $85,000. 44.30% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Veritone Price Performance

NASDAQ VERI opened at $6.96 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.77, a quick ratio of 1.74 and a current ratio of 1.74. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $6.28 and its 200-day moving average price is $6.61. Veritone, Inc. has a 52-week low of $4.57 and a 52-week high of $20.25. The company has a market cap of $251.50 million, a PE ratio of -4.73 and a beta of 2.92.

Veritone ( NASDAQ:VERI Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, November 8th. The company reported ($0.30) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.31) by $0.01. Veritone had a negative net margin of 32.58% and a negative return on equity of 80.58%. The firm had revenue of $37.20 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $34.61 million. Sell-side analysts forecast that Veritone, Inc. will post -0.94 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Separately, JMP Securities dropped their target price on shares of Veritone from $17.00 to $11.00 and set a “market outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, November 9th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Veritone presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $17.33.

About Veritone

Veritone, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides artificial intelligence (AI) computing solutions in the United States and the United Kingdom. It develops and operates aiWARE platform, an AI operating system that uses machine learning algorithms or AI models, such as perception, prediction, and problem solving and optimization, as well as cognitive processes, including transcription, language translation, face detection and recognition, object detection and recognition, logo recognition, sentiment analysis, text keyword/topic analysis, audio/video fingerprinting, geolocation, visual moderation, and optical character recognition to reveal valuable insights from vast amounts of structured and unstructured data.

