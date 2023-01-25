622,997 Shares in Alphabet Inc. (NASDAQ:GOOG) Bought by Czech National Bank

Czech National Bank bought a new position in Alphabet Inc. (NASDAQ:GOOG – Get Rating) during the third quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund bought 622,997 shares of the information services provider’s stock, valued at approximately $59,901,000. Alphabet comprises about 1.7% of Czech National Bank’s portfolio, making the stock its 6th biggest position.

Other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. OLD Second National Bank of Aurora grew its holdings in shares of Alphabet by 1,900.0% in the 3rd quarter. OLD Second National Bank of Aurora now owns 260 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $25,000 after acquiring an additional 247 shares during the last quarter. Carolina Wealth Advisors LLC grew its holdings in shares of Alphabet by 1,900.0% in the 3rd quarter. Carolina Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 300 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $29,000 after acquiring an additional 285 shares during the last quarter. NewSquare Capital LLC grew its holdings in shares of Alphabet by 1,900.0% in the 3rd quarter. NewSquare Capital LLC now owns 320 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $31,000 after acquiring an additional 304 shares during the last quarter. Schubert & Co grew its holdings in shares of Alphabet by 1,192.9% during the third quarter. Schubert & Co now owns 362 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $35,000 after buying an additional 334 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Corsicana & Co. grew its holdings in shares of Alphabet by 1,900.0% during the third quarter. Corsicana & Co. now owns 400 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $38,000 after buying an additional 380 shares in the last quarter. 28.69% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In related news, SVP Prabhakar Raghavan sold 22,203 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, January 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $89.75, for a total transaction of $1,992,719.25. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 76,579 shares in the company, valued at $6,872,965.25. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. In related news, SVP Prabhakar Raghavan sold 22,203 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, January 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $89.75, for a total transaction of $1,992,719.25. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 76,579 shares in the company, valued at $6,872,965.25. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, Director Ann Mather sold 360 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, November 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $98.48, for a total value of $35,452.80. Following the transaction, the director now owns 11,300 shares in the company, valued at $1,112,824. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders acquired 661,702 shares of company stock valued at $23,399,217 and sold 190,464 shares valued at $8,535,735. 12.99% of the stock is owned by insiders.

NASDAQ GOOG opened at $99.21 on Wednesday. Alphabet Inc. has a twelve month low of $83.45 and a twelve month high of $152.10. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.06, a quick ratio of 2.47 and a current ratio of 2.52. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.28 trillion, a PE ratio of 19.70, a P/E/G ratio of 1.74 and a beta of 1.08. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $93.63 and a 200 day simple moving average of $102.00.

Alphabet (NASDAQ:GOOG – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, October 25th. The information services provider reported $1.06 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.25 by ($0.19). Alphabet had a return on equity of 26.41% and a net margin of 23.75%. The business had revenue of $69.09 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $70.67 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $1.40 EPS. Alphabet’s revenue for the quarter was up 6.1% on a year-over-year basis. Research analysts anticipate that Alphabet Inc. will post 4.68 EPS for the current year.

A number of research analysts have recently weighed in on GOOG shares. Credit Suisse Group set a $128.00 price target on Alphabet in a report on Wednesday, October 26th. Cowen lowered their price target on Alphabet from $150.00 to $135.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, October 26th. Cowen lowered their target price on Alphabet from $135.00 to $125.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, January 11th. Jefferies Financial Group set a $125.00 target price on Alphabet in a research note on Monday, January 9th. Finally, Societe Generale lowered their target price on Alphabet from $147.00 to $132.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, November 30th. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and eighteen have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $140.40.

Alphabet Inc provides various products and platforms in the United States, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, the Asia-Pacific, Canada, and Latin America. It operates through Google Services, Google Cloud, and Other Bets segments. The Google Services segment offers products and services, including ads, Android, Chrome, hardware, Gmail, Google Drive, Google Maps, Google Photos, Google Play, Search, and YouTube.

