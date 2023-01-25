72,720 Shares in Catalyst Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:CPRX) Acquired by Comerica Bank

Comerica Bank purchased a new stake in shares of Catalyst Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:CPRX – Get Rating) during the third quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm purchased 72,720 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,018,000. Comerica Bank owned about 0.07% of Catalyst Pharmaceuticals at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the business. Trexquant Investment LP grew its holdings in shares of Catalyst Pharmaceuticals by 19.3% during the 2nd quarter. Trexquant Investment LP now owns 86,951 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $610,000 after purchasing an additional 14,094 shares during the last quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. boosted its position in Catalyst Pharmaceuticals by 26.9% during the third quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. now owns 300,013 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $3,849,000 after buying an additional 63,674 shares during the period. Martingale Asset Management L P bought a new position in shares of Catalyst Pharmaceuticals during the second quarter valued at about $714,000. USA Financial Portformulas Corp purchased a new position in shares of Catalyst Pharmaceuticals in the third quarter worth about $239,000. Finally, Capital Impact Advisors LLC lifted its stake in shares of Catalyst Pharmaceuticals by 13.8% in the 2nd quarter. Capital Impact Advisors LLC now owns 113,077 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $793,000 after acquiring an additional 13,755 shares during the last quarter. 86.66% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Insider Activity at Catalyst Pharmaceuticals

In other Catalyst Pharmaceuticals news, Director Donald A. Denkhaus sold 20,000 shares of Catalyst Pharmaceuticals stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, November 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $16.59, for a total transaction of $331,800.00. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 277,666 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,606,478.94. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. In other Catalyst Pharmaceuticals news, Director Donald A. Denkhaus sold 20,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, November 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $16.59, for a total transaction of $331,800.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 277,666 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,606,478.94. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, CFO Alicia Grande sold 60,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, November 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $15.77, for a total transaction of $946,200.00. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 147,442 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,325,160.34. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 942,703 shares of company stock worth $14,867,756 over the last 90 days. 14.10% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Catalyst Pharmaceuticals Stock Performance

CPRX has been the topic of a number of analyst reports. StockNews.com cut Catalyst Pharmaceuticals from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 9th. Truist Financial lifted their target price on shares of Catalyst Pharmaceuticals from $18.00 to $22.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 19th. Piper Sandler upped their price target on shares of Catalyst Pharmaceuticals from $18.00 to $20.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, December 20th. Finally, HC Wainwright raised their price target on shares of Catalyst Pharmaceuticals from $18.00 to $24.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, December 21st. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $20.38.

CPRX opened at $16.12 on Wednesday. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.68 billion, a PE ratio of 26.43 and a beta of 1.19. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $17.92 and its 200-day moving average price is $14.57. Catalyst Pharmaceuticals, Inc. has a 52-week low of $5.24 and a 52-week high of $22.11.

Catalyst Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:CPRX – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, November 9th. The biopharmaceutical company reported $0.20 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.19 by $0.01. Catalyst Pharmaceuticals had a net margin of 34.90% and a return on equity of 28.53%. The business had revenue of $57.24 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $53.80 million. Research analysts forecast that Catalyst Pharmaceuticals, Inc. will post 0.73 EPS for the current fiscal year.

About Catalyst Pharmaceuticals

(Get Rating)

Catalyst Pharmaceuticals, Inc, a commercial-stage biopharmaceutical company, focuses on developing and commercializing therapies for people with rare debilitating, chronic neuromuscular, and neurological diseases in the United States. It offers Firdapse, an amifampridine phosphate tablets for the treatment of patients with lambert-eaton myasthenic syndrome (LEMS); and Ruzurgi for the treatment of pediatric LEMS patients.

See Also

