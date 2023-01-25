83,075 Shares in Holley Inc. (NYSE:HLLY) Purchased by US Bancorp DE

US Bancorp DE acquired a new position in Holley Inc. (NYSE:HLLY – Get Rating) during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund acquired 83,075 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $336,000. US Bancorp DE owned about 0.07% of Holley at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of HLLY. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank acquired a new position in shares of Holley during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $62,000. Citigroup Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Holley by 1,196.2% during the 1st quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 9,877 shares of the company’s stock worth $137,000 after purchasing an additional 9,115 shares during the last quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC acquired a new position in shares of Holley during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $46,000. Strs Ohio acquired a new position in shares of Holley during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $126,000. Finally, Beacon Pointe Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Holley in the first quarter valued at approximately $175,000. 48.43% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Holley alerts:

Holley Stock Down 5.9 %

Holley stock opened at $3.03 on Wednesday. Holley Inc. has a twelve month low of $1.88 and a twelve month high of $14.68. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $2.49 and its 200-day simple moving average is $4.75. The company has a current ratio of 3.37, a quick ratio of 0.98 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.52. The firm has a market capitalization of $360.93 million, a P/E ratio of 4.97, a P/E/G ratio of 0.38 and a beta of 0.59.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Holley ( NYSE:HLLY Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Monday, November 14th. The company reported ($0.03) earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.05 by ($0.08). Holley had a return on equity of 10.92% and a net margin of 9.95%. The company had revenue of $154.78 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $152.10 million. As a group, equities analysts expect that Holley Inc. will post 0.27 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of research analysts recently commented on HLLY shares. Telsey Advisory Group decreased their price objective on Holley from $7.00 to $5.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, December 13th. Benchmark decreased their price objective on Holley to $8.00 in a report on Thursday, November 17th. DA Davidson decreased their price objective on Holley from $9.00 to $5.00 in a report on Tuesday, November 15th. Truist Financial cut their target price on Holley to $6.00 in a research report on Thursday, November 17th. Finally, Raymond James cut their target price on Holley from $9.00 to $5.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, November 15th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Holley has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $7.89.

About Holley

(Get Rating)

Holley Inc designs, manufactures, and markets automotive aftermarket products for car and truck enthusiasts in the United States, Canada, Europe, and China. The company's products include carburetors, fuel pumps, fuel injection systems, nitrous oxide injection systems, superchargers, exhaust headers, mufflers, distributors, ignition components, engine tuners, automotive performance plumbing products, and exhaust products as well as shifters, converters, transmission kits, transmissions, tuners, and automotive software.

Read More

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding HLLY? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Holley Inc. (NYSE:HLLY – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Holley Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Holley and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.