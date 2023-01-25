Accenture plc (NYSE:ACN) General Counsel Joel Unruch Sells 556 Shares

Posted by on Jan 25th, 2023

Accenture plc (NYSE:ACNGet Rating) General Counsel Joel Unruch sold 556 shares of Accenture stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, January 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $280.53, for a total value of $155,974.68. Following the transaction, the general counsel now directly owns 42,991 shares in the company, valued at approximately $12,060,265.23. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink.

Accenture Stock Performance

NYSE:ACN opened at $274.87 on Wednesday. Accenture plc has a 52-week low of $242.95 and a 52-week high of $360.10. The business’s fifty day moving average is $280.34 and its 200 day moving average is $282.13. The firm has a market cap of $173.23 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 24.97, a PEG ratio of 2.58 and a beta of 1.23.

Accenture (NYSE:ACNGet Rating) last posted its earnings results on Friday, December 16th. The information technology services provider reported $3.08 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.91 by $0.17. Accenture had a return on equity of 31.49% and a net margin of 11.31%. The business had revenue of $15.75 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $15.58 billion. Equities analysts predict that Accenture plc will post 11.46 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Accenture Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, February 15th. Investors of record on Tuesday, January 10th will be given a dividend of $1.12 per share. This represents a $4.48 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.63%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, January 11th. Accenture’s payout ratio is 40.69%.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Accenture

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Accenture by 1.4% in the 3rd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 58,473,666 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $15,045,274,000 after purchasing an additional 816,734 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Accenture by 0.7% in the 3rd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 46,363,742 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $11,929,391,000 after purchasing an additional 319,707 shares in the last quarter. FMR LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Accenture by 2.7% in the 2nd quarter. FMR LLC now owns 15,366,391 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $4,266,478,000 after purchasing an additional 409,980 shares in the last quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD boosted its holdings in shares of Accenture by 33.6% in the 2nd quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 8,858,899 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $2,459,673,000 after purchasing an additional 2,228,802 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Bank of New York Mellon Corp boosted its holdings in shares of Accenture by 5.1% in the 3rd quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 7,296,119 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $1,877,293,000 after purchasing an additional 354,513 shares in the last quarter. 73.97% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of analysts recently commented on the company. Cowen lifted their price target on Accenture from $295.00 to $300.00 in a report on Monday, December 19th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their target price on Accenture from $306.00 to $327.00 in a research note on Thursday, December 15th. Jefferies Financial Group lowered their target price on Accenture from $290.00 to $279.00 in a research note on Monday, December 19th. StockNews.com upgraded Accenture from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 12th. Finally, Robert W. Baird lowered their target price on Accenture from $310.00 to $290.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, December 19th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and ten have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $326.78.

About Accenture



Accenture Plc engages in the provision of management consulting, technology, and outsourcing services. It operates through the following geographical segments: North America, Europe and Growth Markets. The company was founded in 1989 and is headquartered in Dublin, Ireland.

Read More

Insider Buying and Selling by Quarter for Accenture (NYSE:ACN)

