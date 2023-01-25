AJ Wealth Strategies LLC Sells 7,240 Shares of Amazon.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMZN)

AJ Wealth Strategies LLC reduced its stake in shares of Amazon.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMZN – Get Rating) by 6.9% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 97,137 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock after selling 7,240 shares during the period. Amazon.com accounts for approximately 0.6% of AJ Wealth Strategies LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 28th biggest position. AJ Wealth Strategies LLC’s holdings in Amazon.com were worth $10,976,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors have also bought and sold shares of the stock. Bellecapital International Ltd. grew its holdings in Amazon.com by 1,993.8% during the 2nd quarter. Bellecapital International Ltd. now owns 70,644 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock worth $7,503,000 after acquiring an additional 67,270 shares during the period. Bouchey Financial Group Ltd grew its holdings in Amazon.com by 2,027.5% during the 2nd quarter. Bouchey Financial Group Ltd now owns 160,326 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock worth $17,028,000 after acquiring an additional 152,790 shares during the period. Gulf International Bank UK Ltd grew its holdings in Amazon.com by 1.0% during the 3rd quarter. Gulf International Bank UK Ltd now owns 1,526,940 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock worth $172,544,000 after acquiring an additional 15,640 shares during the period. Ervin Investment Management LLC grew its holdings in Amazon.com by 1,900.0% during the 2nd quarter. Ervin Investment Management LLC now owns 2,940 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock worth $320,000 after acquiring an additional 2,793 shares during the period. Finally, Csenge Advisory Group grew its holdings in Amazon.com by 2,077.0% during the 2nd quarter. Csenge Advisory Group now owns 68,119 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock worth $7,235,000 after acquiring an additional 64,990 shares during the period. 57.64% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

In other news, CEO Douglas J. Herrington sold 7,456 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, November 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $94.00, for a total transaction of $700,864.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 533,435 shares in the company, valued at approximately $50,142,890. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In other news, CEO Douglas J. Herrington sold 7,456 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, November 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $94.00, for a total transaction of $700,864.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 533,435 shares in the company, valued at approximately $50,142,890. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, VP Shelley Reynolds sold 3,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, November 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $94.00, for a total transaction of $329,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now owns 119,780 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $11,259,320. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 52,428 shares of company stock worth $5,077,578 in the last three months. Corporate insiders own 12.70% of the company’s stock.

A number of analysts have weighed in on AMZN shares. Wedbush decreased their price target on Amazon.com from $175.00 to $140.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Friday, October 28th. Moffett Nathanson began coverage on Amazon.com in a research note on Tuesday, November 15th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $118.00 target price for the company. Barclays reduced their target price on Amazon.com from $200.00 to $140.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, October 28th. Truist Financial reduced their target price on Amazon.com from $170.00 to $160.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, October 28th. Finally, MKM Partners reduced their target price on Amazon.com from $145.00 to $125.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, January 18th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and forty-two have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Amazon.com presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $145.56.

Amazon.com stock opened at $96.32 on Wednesday. Amazon.com, Inc. has a 1-year low of $81.43 and a 1-year high of $170.83. The firm has a market capitalization of $982.62 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 88.41, a P/E/G ratio of 3.06 and a beta of 1.22. The company has a current ratio of 0.94, a quick ratio of 0.68 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.43. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $90.65 and a 200 day simple moving average of $109.96.

Amazon.com (NASDAQ:AMZN – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, October 27th. The e-commerce giant reported $0.20 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.22 by ($0.02). The firm had revenue of $127.10 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $127.47 billion. Amazon.com had a net margin of 2.25% and a return on equity of 14.44%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 14.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $0.31 earnings per share. On average, analysts predict that Amazon.com, Inc. will post 0.68 earnings per share for the current year.

Amazon.com, Inc is a multinational technology company, which engages in the provision of online retail shopping services. It operates through the following business segments: North America, International, and Amazon Web Services (AWS). The North America segment includes retail sales of consumer products and subscriptions through North American-focused websites such as www.amazon.com and www.amazon.ca.

