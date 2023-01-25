Alley Investment Management Company LLC Buys 252 Shares of Amazon.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMZN)

Alley Investment Management Company LLC increased its stake in Amazon.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMZN) by 0.3% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 82,030 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock after buying an additional 252 shares during the period. Amazon.com accounts for 1.8% of Alley Investment Management Company LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 28th largest position. Alley Investment Management Company LLC’s holdings in Amazon.com were worth $9,269,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the business. Index Fund Advisors Inc. grew its holdings in Amazon.com by 7.1% in the third quarter. Index Fund Advisors Inc. now owns 21,601 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock worth $2,441,000 after purchasing an additional 1,440 shares during the period. Oakwell Private Wealth Management LLC grew its holdings in Amazon.com by 15.5% in the third quarter. Oakwell Private Wealth Management LLC now owns 3,276 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock worth $370,000 after purchasing an additional 440 shares during the period. Omnia Family Wealth LLC grew its holdings in Amazon.com by 3.6% in the third quarter. Omnia Family Wealth LLC now owns 11,355 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock worth $1,283,000 after purchasing an additional 396 shares during the period. First Personal Financial Services grew its holdings in Amazon.com by 50.2% in the third quarter. First Personal Financial Services now owns 3,666 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock worth $414,000 after purchasing an additional 1,226 shares during the period. Finally, Redhawk Wealth Advisors Inc. grew its holdings in Amazon.com by 1.8% in the third quarter. Redhawk Wealth Advisors Inc. now owns 10,648 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock worth $1,203,000 after purchasing an additional 192 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 57.64% of the company’s stock.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other Amazon.com news, CEO Douglas J. Herrington sold 15,787 shares of Amazon.com stock in a transaction on Tuesday, November 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $103.10, for a total value of $1,627,639.70. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 522,251 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $53,844,078.10. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. In other Amazon.com news, CEO Douglas J. Herrington sold 15,787 shares of Amazon.com stock in a transaction on Tuesday, November 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $103.10, for a total value of $1,627,639.70. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 522,251 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $53,844,078.10. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, VP Shelley Reynolds sold 3,500 shares of Amazon.com stock in a transaction on Monday, November 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $94.00, for a total transaction of $329,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 119,780 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $11,259,320. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 52,428 shares of company stock valued at $5,077,578 in the last three months. Corporate insiders own 12.70% of the company’s stock.

Amazon.com Stock Performance

AMZN opened at $96.32 on Wednesday. The stock has a market capitalization of $982.62 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 88.41, a PEG ratio of 3.06 and a beta of 1.22. The company has a fifty day moving average of $90.65 and a 200 day moving average of $109.96. Amazon.com, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $81.43 and a fifty-two week high of $170.83. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.43, a quick ratio of 0.68 and a current ratio of 0.94.

Amazon.com (NASDAQ:AMZN – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, October 27th. The e-commerce giant reported $0.20 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.22 by ($0.02). Amazon.com had a return on equity of 14.44% and a net margin of 2.25%. The business had revenue of $127.10 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $127.47 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $0.31 earnings per share. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 14.7% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that Amazon.com, Inc. will post 0.68 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of equities research analysts have recently commented on the stock. Rosenblatt Securities cut their price target on shares of Amazon.com from $118.00 to $103.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, November 14th. Mizuho cut their price target on shares of Amazon.com from $155.00 to $135.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, October 28th. Atlantic Securities cut their price target on shares of Amazon.com from $160.00 to $120.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, October 28th. Sanford C. Bernstein cut their price target on shares of Amazon.com from $150.00 to $125.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, October 28th. Finally, MKM Partners cut their price target on shares of Amazon.com from $145.00 to $125.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, January 18th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and forty-two have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $145.56.

Amazon.com Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Amazon.com, Inc is a multinational technology company, which engages in the provision of online retail shopping services. It operates through the following business segments: North America, International, and Amazon Web Services (AWS). The North America segment includes retail sales of consumer products and subscriptions through North American-focused websites such as www.amazon.com and www.amazon.ca.

Further Reading

