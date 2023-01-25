Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC Boosts Position in CVR Energy, Inc. (NYSE:CVI)

Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC boosted its position in shares of CVR Energy, Inc. (NYSE:CVI – Get Rating) by 115.7% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 10,466 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock after acquiring an additional 5,613 shares during the quarter. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC’s holdings in CVR Energy were worth $303,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of CVI. Sterling Manor Financial LLC increased its position in CVR Energy by 40.2% in the third quarter. Sterling Manor Financial LLC now owns 18,071 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $524,000 after buying an additional 5,181 shares in the last quarter. Cambria Investment Management L.P. increased its position in CVR Energy by 11.1% in the second quarter. Cambria Investment Management L.P. now owns 261,540 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $8,762,000 after buying an additional 26,154 shares in the last quarter. Federated Hermes Inc. increased its position in CVR Energy by 102.0% in the second quarter. Federated Hermes Inc. now owns 102,649 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $3,438,000 after buying an additional 51,821 shares in the last quarter. Jackson Creek Investment Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in CVR Energy in the second quarter worth about $957,000. Finally, Islay Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in CVR Energy in the second quarter worth about $178,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 95.51% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Separately, StockNews.com started coverage on CVR Energy in a research report on Wednesday, October 12th. They issued a “buy” rating for the company.

CVR Energy Stock Performance

NYSE CVI opened at $34.64 on Wednesday. The firm has a market cap of $3.48 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.34 and a beta of 1.50. The company has a quick ratio of 0.67, a current ratio of 1.08 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.06. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $33.27 and a 200-day moving average price of $33.41. CVR Energy, Inc. has a twelve month low of $16.83 and a twelve month high of $43.61.

CVR Energy (NYSE:CVI – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings data on Monday, October 31st. The oil and gas company reported $1.90 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.78 by $0.12. The firm had revenue of $2.70 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.25 billion. CVR Energy had a return on equity of 48.37% and a net margin of 3.27%. As a group, equities research analysts predict that CVR Energy, Inc. will post 5.78 EPS for the current fiscal year.

CVR Energy Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently disclosed a None dividend, which was paid on Monday, November 21st. Stockholders of record on Monday, November 14th were paid a $1.40 dividend. This represents a dividend yield of 4.3%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, November 11th. CVR Energy’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 47.76%.

CVR Energy Profile

CVR Energy, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the petroleum refining and nitrogen fertilizer manufacturing activities in the United States. It operates in two segments, Petroleum and Nitrogen Fertilizer. The Petroleum segment refines and markets gasoline, diesel fuel, and other refined products.

