Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC Sells 1,189 Shares of Avangrid, Inc. (NYSE:AGR)

Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC cut its stake in Avangrid, Inc. (NYSE:AGR – Get Rating) by 14.1% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 7,232 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after selling 1,189 shares during the period. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC’s holdings in Avangrid were worth $301,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in AGR. Gladius Capital Management LP bought a new stake in Avangrid in the second quarter valued at approximately $29,000. CWM LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Avangrid by 385.0% during the 2nd quarter. CWM LLC now owns 645 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $30,000 after buying an additional 512 shares in the last quarter. Hexagon Capital Partners LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Avangrid by 687.6% during the 3rd quarter. Hexagon Capital Partners LLC now owns 827 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $34,000 after buying an additional 722 shares in the last quarter. CoreCap Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Avangrid during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $35,000. Finally, Wahed Invest LLC bought a new position in shares of Avangrid during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $35,000. 11.96% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

AGR has been the topic of a number of research analyst reports. StockNews.com cut Avangrid from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, January 16th. Wells Fargo & Company increased their price target on Avangrid to $48.00 in a report on Wednesday, December 14th. KeyCorp increased their price target on Avangrid from $35.00 to $36.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 17th. Finally, Mizuho increased their price target on Avangrid from $39.00 to $41.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Monday, October 31st. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $46.00.

Shares of AGR opened at $42.72 on Wednesday. Avangrid, Inc. has a 12-month low of $37.64 and a 12-month high of $51.71. The business’s fifty day moving average is $42.83 and its 200 day moving average is $44.51. The company has a quick ratio of 0.61, a current ratio of 0.74 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.38. The stock has a market cap of $16.52 billion, a P/E ratio of 18.41, a P/E/G ratio of 3.39 and a beta of 0.39.

Avangrid (NYSE:AGR – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, October 25th. The utilities provider reported $0.31 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.32 by ($0.01). The company had revenue of $1.84 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.73 billion. Avangrid had a net margin of 11.66% and a return on equity of 4.56%. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $0.34 earnings per share. Sell-side analysts anticipate that Avangrid, Inc. will post 2.32 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Avangrid, Inc, an energy services holding company, engages in the regulated energy transmission and distribution, and renewable energy generation businesses in the United States. The company operates through Networks and Renewables segments. It is involved in the generation, transmission, and distribution of electricity; and distribution, transportation, and sale of natural gas.

