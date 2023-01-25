Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC Sells 392,418 Shares of Xerox Holdings Co. (NYSE:XRX)

Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC reduced its holdings in Xerox Holdings Co. (NYSE:XRX – Get Rating) by 94.3% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 23,592 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock after selling 392,418 shares during the quarter. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC’s holdings in Xerox were worth $308,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the business. Versor Investments LP bought a new stake in shares of Xerox in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $657,000. Raymond James & Associates grew its position in shares of Xerox by 19.0% in the 3rd quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 42,517 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $556,000 after buying an additional 6,775 shares during the last quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Xerox in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $167,000. SummerHaven Investment Management LLC grew its position in shares of Xerox by 43.7% in the 3rd quarter. SummerHaven Investment Management LLC now owns 53,913 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $705,000 after buying an additional 16,401 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Louisiana State Employees Retirement System bought a new stake in shares of Xerox in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $390,000. 81.66% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of equities research analysts have recently weighed in on XRX shares. Credit Suisse Group cut their price objective on Xerox from $14.00 to $13.00 and set an “underperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, October 18th. Citigroup lowered their target price on Xerox from $15.00 to $10.00 and set a “sell” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, October 26th. Morgan Stanley lowered their target price on Xerox from $14.00 to $11.00 and set an “underweight” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, October 17th. Finally, StockNews.com assumed coverage on Xerox in a research note on Wednesday, October 12th. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. Four analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and one has given a hold rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Reduce” and a consensus price target of $12.00.

Insider Buying and Selling at Xerox

Xerox Stock Up 1.3 %

In related news, Director Hernandez Margarita Palau acquired 10,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, November 29th. The stock was acquired at an average price of $15.55 per share, for a total transaction of $155,500.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the director now owns 15,500 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $241,025. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink . 1.10% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Shares of NYSE:XRX opened at $17.28 on Wednesday. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $15.74 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $15.77. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.69 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -2.51 and a beta of 1.72. Xerox Holdings Co. has a 12-month low of $11.80 and a 12-month high of $23.25. The company has a current ratio of 1.17, a quick ratio of 0.93 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.82.

Xerox (NYSE:XRX – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, October 25th. The information technology services provider reported $0.19 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.37 by ($0.18). The company had revenue of $1.75 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.76 billion. Xerox had a negative net margin of 16.10% and a positive return on equity of 2.66%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down .4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $0.48 EPS. On average, research analysts anticipate that Xerox Holdings Co. will post 0.75 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

About Xerox



Xerox Holdings Corporation, a workplace technology company, designs, develops, and sells document management systems and solutions in the United States, Europe, Canada, and internationally. It offers workplace solutions, including desktop monochrome, and color and multifunction printers; digital printing presses and light production devices, and solutions; and digital services that leverage workflow automation, personalization and communication software, content management solutions, and digitization services.

Featured Articles

