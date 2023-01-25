Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC Trims Stock Holdings in SPDR S&P MidCap 400 ETF Trust (NYSEARCA:MDY)

Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC decreased its stake in SPDR S&P MidCap 400 ETF Trust (NYSEARCA:MDY – Get Rating) by 9.8% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 743 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 81 shares during the quarter. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC’s holdings in SPDR S&P MidCap 400 ETF Trust were worth $298,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the business. Libra Wealth LLC bought a new position in shares of SPDR S&P MidCap 400 ETF Trust in the third quarter worth about $207,000. Crestwood Advisors Group LLC boosted its stake in shares of SPDR S&P MidCap 400 ETF Trust by 33.3% in the third quarter. Crestwood Advisors Group LLC now owns 880 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $353,000 after acquiring an additional 220 shares during the period. Truist Financial Corp boosted its stake in shares of SPDR S&P MidCap 400 ETF Trust by 0.9% in the third quarter. Truist Financial Corp now owns 144,258 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $57,943,000 after acquiring an additional 1,253 shares during the period. Wipfli Financial Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of SPDR S&P MidCap 400 ETF Trust in the third quarter worth about $445,000. Finally, Janney Montgomery Scott LLC boosted its stake in shares of SPDR S&P MidCap 400 ETF Trust by 3.7% in the third quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC now owns 33,411 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $13,420,000 after acquiring an additional 1,200 shares during the period.

Get SPDR S&P MidCap 400 ETF Trust alerts:

SPDR S&P MidCap 400 ETF Trust Price Performance

Shares of SPDR S&P MidCap 400 ETF Trust stock opened at $470.66 on Wednesday. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $455.52 and a 200 day moving average of $444.99. SPDR S&P MidCap 400 ETF Trust has a 12 month low of $398.11 and a 12 month high of $506.70.

About SPDR S&P MidCap 400 ETF Trust

SPDR S&P MidCap 400 ETF is an exchange traded fund. SPDR MidCap 400 Trust focuses to correspond to the price and yield performance of the S&P MidCap 400 Index. The S&P MidCap 400 covers over 7% of the United States equities market, and is part of a series of S&P the United States indices. The index also includes companies, which should have four consecutive quarters of positive as-reported earnings, excluding discontinued operations and extraordinary items.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for SPDR S&P MidCap 400 ETF Trust Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for SPDR S&P MidCap 400 ETF Trust and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.