Alphabet Inc. (NASDAQ:GOOG) Shares Acquired by McDonough Capital Management Inc

McDonough Capital Management Inc lifted its stake in shares of Alphabet Inc. (NASDAQ:GOOG – Get Rating) by 1,918.4% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 71,592 shares of the information services provider’s stock after buying an additional 68,045 shares during the period. Alphabet comprises approximately 7.9% of McDonough Capital Management Inc’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 3rd biggest position. McDonough Capital Management Inc’s holdings in Alphabet were worth $6,885,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of GOOG. OLD Second National Bank of Aurora increased its holdings in shares of Alphabet by 1,900.0% during the third quarter. OLD Second National Bank of Aurora now owns 260 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $25,000 after buying an additional 247 shares in the last quarter. Carolina Wealth Advisors LLC increased its holdings in shares of Alphabet by 1,900.0% during the third quarter. Carolina Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 300 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $29,000 after buying an additional 285 shares in the last quarter. NewSquare Capital LLC increased its holdings in shares of Alphabet by 1,900.0% during the third quarter. NewSquare Capital LLC now owns 320 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $31,000 after buying an additional 304 shares in the last quarter. Schubert & Co increased its holdings in shares of Alphabet by 1,192.9% during the third quarter. Schubert & Co now owns 362 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $35,000 after buying an additional 334 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Corsicana & Co. increased its holdings in shares of Alphabet by 1,900.0% during the third quarter. Corsicana & Co. now owns 400 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $38,000 after buying an additional 380 shares in the last quarter. 28.69% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Insider Transactions at Alphabet

In other news, SVP Prabhakar Raghavan sold 22,203 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, January 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $89.75, for a total transaction of $1,992,719.25. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 76,579 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $6,872,965.25. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. In related news, Director Ann Mather sold 360 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, November 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $98.48, for a total value of $35,452.80. Following the transaction, the director now owns 11,300 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,112,824. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, SVP Prabhakar Raghavan sold 22,203 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, January 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $89.75, for a total transaction of $1,992,719.25. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 76,579 shares in the company, valued at approximately $6,872,965.25. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders have purchased 661,702 shares of company stock valued at $23,399,217 and have sold 190,464 shares valued at $8,535,735. Insiders own 12.99% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Alphabet Price Performance

Several research analysts have recently issued reports on GOOG shares. Raymond James lowered their price target on shares of Alphabet from $120.00 to $116.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday. Cowen decreased their price objective on Alphabet from $135.00 to $125.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, January 11th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. set a $115.00 price objective on Alphabet in a report on Wednesday, October 26th. UBS Group set a $115.00 price objective on Alphabet in a report on Thursday, January 12th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group set a $125.00 price objective on Alphabet in a report on Monday, January 9th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and eighteen have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Alphabet presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $140.40.

GOOG stock opened at $99.21 on Wednesday. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.28 trillion, a PE ratio of 19.70, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.74 and a beta of 1.08. The company’s 50-day moving average is $93.63 and its 200-day moving average is $102.00. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.06, a current ratio of 2.52 and a quick ratio of 2.47. Alphabet Inc. has a 1 year low of $83.45 and a 1 year high of $152.10.

Alphabet (NASDAQ:GOOG – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, October 25th. The information services provider reported $1.06 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.25 by ($0.19). The company had revenue of $69.09 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $70.67 billion. Alphabet had a return on equity of 26.41% and a net margin of 23.75%. Alphabet’s revenue for the quarter was up 6.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the company earned $1.40 EPS. Equities research analysts expect that Alphabet Inc. will post 4.68 EPS for the current fiscal year.

About Alphabet

(Get Rating)

Alphabet Inc provides various products and platforms in the United States, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, the Asia-Pacific, Canada, and Latin America. It operates through Google Services, Google Cloud, and Other Bets segments. The Google Services segment offers products and services, including ads, Android, Chrome, hardware, Gmail, Google Drive, Google Maps, Google Photos, Google Play, Search, and YouTube.

