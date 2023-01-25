Alphabet Inc. (NASDAQ:GOOGL) Holdings Boosted by D. Scott Neal Inc.

D. Scott Neal Inc. boosted its position in shares of Alphabet Inc. (NASDAQ:GOOGL – Get Rating) by 1,900.0% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 2,240 shares of the information services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 2,128 shares during the period. D. Scott Neal Inc.’s holdings in Alphabet were worth $214,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.
Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in GOOGL. IAG Wealth Partners LLC grew its position in Alphabet by 3,275.0% during the 3rd quarter. IAG Wealth Partners LLC now owns 270 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $26,000 after purchasing an additional 262 shares in the last quarter. Artemis Wealth Advisors LLC boosted its stake in shares of Alphabet by 1,900.0% during the 3rd quarter. Artemis Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 280 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $27,000 after buying an additional 266 shares during the period. Horizons Wealth Management acquired a new stake in shares of Alphabet during the 2nd quarter valued at $33,000. Schubert & Co boosted its stake in shares of Alphabet by 1,200.0% during the 3rd quarter. Schubert & Co now owns 364 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $35,000 after buying an additional 336 shares during the period. Finally, Carolina Wealth Advisors LLC boosted its stake in shares of Alphabet by 1,900.0% during the 3rd quarter. Carolina Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 400 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $38,000 after buying an additional 380 shares during the period. 34.06% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.
A number of brokerages have issued reports on GOOGL. Mizuho decreased their target price on shares of Alphabet from $140.00 to $135.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, November 30th. Credit Suisse Group decreased their target price on shares of Alphabet from $134.00 to $128.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, October 26th. Susquehanna Bancshares decreased their target price on shares of Alphabet from $150.00 to $120.00 and set a “positive” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, October 26th. Rosenblatt Securities decreased their target price on shares of Alphabet from $156.00 to $130.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, October 26th. Finally, MKM Partners decreased their target price on shares of Alphabet from $140.00 to $134.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, October 19th. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, thirty-two have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $132.13.
NASDAQ:GOOGL opened at $97.70 on Wednesday. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $93.10 and its 200-day moving average is $101.38. Alphabet Inc. has a 52-week low of $83.34 and a 52-week high of $151.55. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.06, a quick ratio of 2.47 and a current ratio of 2.52. The company has a market cap of $1.26 trillion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 19.40, a PEG ratio of 1.72 and a beta of 1.09.
Alphabet (NASDAQ:GOOGL – Get Rating) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, October 25th. The information services provider reported $1.06 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.25 by ($0.19). The business had revenue of $57.27 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $58.36 billion. Alphabet had a net margin of 23.75% and a return on equity of 26.41%. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $1.40 EPS. Equities research analysts anticipate that Alphabet Inc. will post 4.68 earnings per share for the current year.
Alphabet, Inc is a holding company, which engages in the business of acquisition and operation of different companies. It operates through the Google and Other Bets segments. The Google segment includes its main Internet products such as ads, Android, Chrome, hardware, Google Cloud, Google Maps, Google Play, Search, and YouTube.
