Alphabet Inc. (NASDAQ:GOOGL) Holdings Lifted by DMG Group LLC

DMG Group LLC increased its holdings in Alphabet Inc. (NASDAQ:GOOGL – Get Rating) by 1,829.0% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 13,484 shares of the information services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 12,785 shares during the period. Alphabet accounts for 1.6% of DMG Group LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 8th biggest holding. DMG Group LLC’s holdings in Alphabet were worth $1,330,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in GOOGL. IAG Wealth Partners LLC lifted its holdings in Alphabet by 3,275.0% in the 3rd quarter. IAG Wealth Partners LLC now owns 270 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $26,000 after purchasing an additional 262 shares in the last quarter. Artemis Wealth Advisors LLC raised its holdings in shares of Alphabet by 1,900.0% during the 3rd quarter. Artemis Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 280 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $27,000 after acquiring an additional 266 shares in the last quarter. Horizons Wealth Management purchased a new stake in shares of Alphabet during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $33,000. Schubert & Co raised its holdings in shares of Alphabet by 1,200.0% during the 3rd quarter. Schubert & Co now owns 364 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $35,000 after acquiring an additional 336 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Carolina Wealth Advisors LLC raised its holdings in shares of Alphabet by 1,900.0% during the 3rd quarter. Carolina Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 400 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $38,000 after acquiring an additional 380 shares in the last quarter. 34.06% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Alphabet Trading Down 2.1 %

Alphabet stock opened at $97.70 on Wednesday. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $93.10 and a two-hundred day moving average of $101.38. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.06, a quick ratio of 2.47 and a current ratio of 2.52. Alphabet Inc. has a one year low of $83.34 and a one year high of $151.55. The stock has a market cap of $1.26 trillion, a PE ratio of 19.40, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.72 and a beta of 1.09.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Alphabet ( NASDAQ:GOOGL Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, October 25th. The information services provider reported $1.06 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.25 by ($0.19). Alphabet had a net margin of 23.75% and a return on equity of 26.41%. The business had revenue of $57.27 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $58.36 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $1.40 earnings per share. On average, research analysts anticipate that Alphabet Inc. will post 4.68 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several analysts have recently issued reports on GOOGL shares. The Goldman Sachs Group decreased their price objective on Alphabet to $135.00 in a report on Thursday, October 27th. StockNews.com started coverage on Alphabet in a report on Wednesday, October 12th. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. Truist Financial cut their target price on Alphabet from $136.00 to $130.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, October 26th. Credit Suisse Group cut their target price on Alphabet from $134.00 to $128.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, October 26th. Finally, Sanford C. Bernstein cut their target price on Alphabet from $130.00 to $120.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, October 26th. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, thirty-two have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $132.13.

Insider Buying and Selling at Alphabet

In other Alphabet news, SVP Prabhakar Raghavan sold 22,203 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, January 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $89.75, for a total value of $1,992,719.25. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 76,579 shares in the company, valued at $6,872,965.25. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this link. In other Alphabet news, CAO Amie Thuener O’toole sold 855 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, December 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $101.13, for a total value of $86,466.15. Following the completion of the sale, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 24,908 shares in the company, valued at $2,518,946.04. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, SVP Prabhakar Raghavan sold 22,203 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, January 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $89.75, for a total value of $1,992,719.25. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 76,579 shares in the company, valued at $6,872,965.25. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders acquired 661,702 shares of company stock worth $23,399,217 and sold 190,464 shares worth $8,535,735. 11.44% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Alphabet Company Profile

Alphabet, Inc is a holding company, which engages in the business of acquisition and operation of different companies. It operates through the Google and Other Bets segments. The Google segment includes its main Internet products such as ads, Android, Chrome, hardware, Google Cloud, Google Maps, Google Play, Search, and YouTube.

