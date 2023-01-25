Alphabet Inc. (NASDAQ:GOOGL) Shares Acquired by Asio Capital LLC

Asio Capital LLC increased its holdings in shares of Alphabet Inc. (NASDAQ:GOOGL – Get Rating) by 1,870.4% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 2,660 shares of the information services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 2,525 shares during the quarter. Asio Capital LLC’s holdings in Alphabet were worth $254,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Riverview Trust Co raised its position in Alphabet by 1,818.3% in the third quarter. Riverview Trust Co now owns 10,378 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $993,000 after purchasing an additional 9,837 shares during the period. Coastal Investment Advisors Inc. grew its stake in shares of Alphabet by 2,291.9% in the third quarter. Coastal Investment Advisors Inc. now owns 33,893 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $3,242,000 after buying an additional 32,476 shares in the last quarter. Portland Global Advisors LLC lifted its position in Alphabet by 1,900.0% during the 3rd quarter. Portland Global Advisors LLC now owns 5,040 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $482,000 after acquiring an additional 4,788 shares in the last quarter. Day & Ennis LLC acquired a new position in Alphabet during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $375,000. Finally, DMG Group LLC boosted its holdings in Alphabet by 1,829.0% in the 3rd quarter. DMG Group LLC now owns 13,484 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $1,330,000 after acquiring an additional 12,785 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 34.06% of the company’s stock.

Alphabet Trading Down 2.1 %

NASDAQ:GOOGL opened at $97.70 on Wednesday. The stock has a market cap of $1.26 trillion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 19.40, a PEG ratio of 1.72 and a beta of 1.09. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.06, a quick ratio of 2.47 and a current ratio of 2.52. Alphabet Inc. has a 1 year low of $83.34 and a 1 year high of $151.55. The business has a fifty day moving average of $93.10 and a 200-day moving average of $101.38.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Alphabet ( NASDAQ:GOOGL Get Rating ) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, October 25th. The information services provider reported $1.06 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.25 by ($0.19). Alphabet had a net margin of 23.75% and a return on equity of 26.41%. The company had revenue of $57.27 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $58.36 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $1.40 EPS. Equities analysts predict that Alphabet Inc. will post 4.68 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of research firms have recently commented on GOOGL. Atlantic Securities reduced their target price on shares of Alphabet to $115.00 in a research report on Thursday, October 27th. Wells Fargo & Company cut their price target on Alphabet from $160.00 to $145.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, October 26th. Rosenblatt Securities lowered their price objective on Alphabet from $156.00 to $130.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, October 26th. Sanford C. Bernstein cut their target price on Alphabet from $130.00 to $120.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, October 26th. Finally, Truist Financial decreased their price target on shares of Alphabet from $136.00 to $130.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, October 26th. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, thirty-two have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Alphabet currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $132.13.

Insider Transactions at Alphabet

In related news, major shareholder 2017 Gp L.L.C. Gv sold 107,393 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, October 31st. The shares were sold at an average price of $38.64, for a total transaction of $4,149,665.52. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this link. In related news, major shareholder 2017 Gp L.L.C. Gv sold 107,393 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, October 31st. The stock was sold at an average price of $38.64, for a total transaction of $4,149,665.52. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, major shareholder 2021 Gp L.L.C. Gv bought 277,493 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, November 4th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $36.01 per share, for a total transaction of $9,992,522.93. Following the completion of the acquisition, the insider now owns 870,895 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $31,360,928.95. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. In the last three months, insiders purchased 661,702 shares of company stock valued at $23,399,217 and sold 190,464 shares valued at $8,535,735. Company insiders own 11.44% of the company’s stock.

Alphabet Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Alphabet, Inc is a holding company, which engages in the business of acquisition and operation of different companies. It operates through the Google and Other Bets segments. The Google segment includes its main Internet products such as ads, Android, Chrome, hardware, Google Cloud, Google Maps, Google Play, Search, and YouTube.

