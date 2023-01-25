Alphabet Inc. (NASDAQ:GOOGL) Shares Bought by Keb Asset Management LLC

Keb Asset Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of Alphabet Inc. (NASDAQ:GOOGL – Get Rating) by 1,998.4% in the third quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm owned 2,560 shares of the information services provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 2,438 shares during the quarter. Keb Asset Management LLC’s holdings in Alphabet were worth $245,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Measured Wealth Private Client Group LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Alphabet by 1,900.0% in the third quarter. Measured Wealth Private Client Group LLC now owns 4,400 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $421,000 after buying an additional 4,180 shares during the period. Cornerstone Capital Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Alphabet by 1,942.1% in the third quarter. Cornerstone Capital Inc. now owns 380,061 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $36,353,000 after buying an additional 361,450 shares during the period. 4J Wealth Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Alphabet by 1,802.4% in the third quarter. 4J Wealth Management LLC now owns 4,737 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $453,000 after buying an additional 4,488 shares during the period. Van ECK Associates Corp lifted its holdings in shares of Alphabet by 2,045.8% in the third quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 2,112,695 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $202,079,000 after buying an additional 2,014,236 shares during the period. Finally, Strategic Investment Advisors MI lifted its holdings in shares of Alphabet by 2,143.6% in the third quarter. Strategic Investment Advisors MI now owns 50,862 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $4,865,000 after buying an additional 48,595 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 34.06% of the company’s stock.

Insider Buying and Selling at Alphabet

In other Alphabet news, CAO Amie Thuener O’toole sold 855 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, January 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $91.15, for a total value of $77,933.25. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief accounting officer now owns 25,122 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,289,870.30. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. In related news, major shareholder 2021 Gp L.L.C. Gv bought 182,312 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, November 9th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $34.60 per share, with a total value of $6,307,995.20. Following the acquisition, the insider now owns 1,294,527 shares in the company, valued at approximately $44,790,634.20. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, CAO Amie Thuener O’toole sold 855 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, January 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $91.15, for a total value of $77,933.25. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 25,122 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,289,870.30. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders bought 661,702 shares of company stock valued at $23,399,217 and sold 190,464 shares valued at $8,535,735. Insiders own 11.44% of the company’s stock.

Alphabet Price Performance

Shares of NASDAQ:GOOGL opened at $97.70 on Wednesday. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $93.10 and a 200 day moving average price of $101.38. Alphabet Inc. has a twelve month low of $83.34 and a twelve month high of $151.55. The company has a market cap of $1.26 trillion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 19.40, a PEG ratio of 1.72 and a beta of 1.09. The company has a quick ratio of 2.47, a current ratio of 2.52 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.06.

Alphabet (NASDAQ:GOOGL – Get Rating) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, October 25th. The information services provider reported $1.06 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.25 by ($0.19). The business had revenue of $57.27 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $58.36 billion. Alphabet had a net margin of 23.75% and a return on equity of 26.41%. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $1.40 EPS. Research analysts predict that Alphabet Inc. will post 4.68 earnings per share for the current year.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several brokerages have recently weighed in on GOOGL. Rosenblatt Securities cut their price objective on Alphabet from $156.00 to $130.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, October 26th. Morgan Stanley boosted their target price on Alphabet from $120.00 to $125.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 18th. Cowen cut their target price on Alphabet to $135.00 in a research report on Thursday, October 27th. Tigress Financial cut their target price on Alphabet from $186.00 to $160.00 and set a “strong-buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, January 6th. Finally, Evercore ISI cut their target price on Alphabet from $130.00 to $120.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, December 21st. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, thirty-two have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $132.13.

Alphabet Profile

(Get Rating)

Alphabet, Inc is a holding company, which engages in the business of acquisition and operation of different companies. It operates through the Google and Other Bets segments. The Google segment includes its main Internet products such as ads, Android, Chrome, hardware, Google Cloud, Google Maps, Google Play, Search, and YouTube.

Further Reading

