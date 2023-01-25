Amazon.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMZN) Shares Sold by TCW Group Inc.

TCW Group Inc. lowered its stake in Amazon.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMZN – Get Rating) by 4.5% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 2,285,485 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock after selling 107,175 shares during the quarter. Amazon.com comprises 3.8% of TCW Group Inc.’s portfolio, making the stock its largest position. TCW Group Inc.’s holdings in Amazon.com were worth $258,260,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other large investors have also modified their holdings of AMZN. Simmons Bank grew its stake in Amazon.com by 2.8% during the 3rd quarter. Simmons Bank now owns 108,876 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock valued at $12,303,000 after purchasing an additional 2,918 shares in the last quarter. Berger Financial Group Inc grew its stake in Amazon.com by 0.8% during the 3rd quarter. Berger Financial Group Inc now owns 93,750 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock valued at $10,594,000 after purchasing an additional 742 shares in the last quarter. Heritage Investors Management Corp grew its stake in Amazon.com by 2.1% during the 3rd quarter. Heritage Investors Management Corp now owns 300,809 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock valued at $33,991,000 after purchasing an additional 6,328 shares in the last quarter. Osborne Partners Capital Management LLC grew its stake in Amazon.com by 27.8% during the 3rd quarter. Osborne Partners Capital Management LLC now owns 6,289 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock valued at $711,000 after purchasing an additional 1,369 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Blue Chip Partners Inc. grew its stake in Amazon.com by 5.6% during the 3rd quarter. Blue Chip Partners Inc. now owns 20,265 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock valued at $2,290,000 after purchasing an additional 1,080 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 57.64% of the company’s stock.

Insider Activity

In other news, CEO Douglas J. Herrington sold 15,787 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, November 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $103.10, for a total value of $1,627,639.70. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 522,251 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $53,844,078.10. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. In other news, CEO Adam Selipsky sold 345 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, November 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $102.00, for a total value of $35,190.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 112,795 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $11,505,090. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Douglas J. Herrington sold 15,787 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, November 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $103.10, for a total value of $1,627,639.70. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 522,251 shares in the company, valued at $53,844,078.10. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders have sold 52,428 shares of company stock worth $5,077,578. Company insiders own 12.70% of the company’s stock.

Amazon.com Trading Down 1.2 %

AMZN stock opened at $96.32 on Wednesday. Amazon.com, Inc. has a 1-year low of $81.43 and a 1-year high of $170.83. The firm has a market cap of $982.62 billion, a P/E ratio of 88.41, a P/E/G ratio of 3.06 and a beta of 1.22. The business’s 50 day moving average is $90.65 and its 200-day moving average is $109.96. The company has a current ratio of 0.94, a quick ratio of 0.68 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.43.

Amazon.com (NASDAQ:AMZN – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, October 27th. The e-commerce giant reported $0.20 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.22 by ($0.02). Amazon.com had a net margin of 2.25% and a return on equity of 14.44%. The company had revenue of $127.10 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $127.47 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $0.31 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 14.7% on a year-over-year basis. Equities analysts anticipate that Amazon.com, Inc. will post 0.68 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of equities research analysts have weighed in on AMZN shares. Oppenheimer lowered their price objective on Amazon.com from $165.00 to $130.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, October 28th. Evercore ISI decreased their target price on Amazon.com from $170.00 to $150.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, December 19th. Erste Group Bank lowered Amazon.com from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, November 18th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft decreased their target price on Amazon.com from $150.00 to $130.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, October 28th. Finally, Wedbush decreased their target price on Amazon.com from $175.00 to $140.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, October 28th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and forty-two have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $145.56.

About Amazon.com

(Get Rating)

Amazon.com, Inc is a multinational technology company, which engages in the provision of online retail shopping services. It operates through the following business segments: North America, International, and Amazon Web Services (AWS). The North America segment includes retail sales of consumer products and subscriptions through North American-focused websites such as www.amazon.com and www.amazon.ca.

Further Reading

