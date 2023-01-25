Amerigo Resources Ltd. (TSE:ARG) Director Robert Gayton Sells 50,000 Shares of Stock

Amerigo Resources Ltd. (TSE:ARG – Get Rating) Director Robert Gayton sold 50,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, January 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of C$1.59, for a total value of C$79,500.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 219,504 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately C$349,011.36.

Robert Gayton also recently made the following trade(s):

On Friday, January 13th, Robert Gayton sold 100,000 shares of Amerigo Resources stock. The shares were sold at an average price of C$1.52, for a total value of C$152,000.00.

Amerigo Resources Price Performance

ARG opened at C$1.57 on Wednesday. The business has a fifty day moving average of C$1.36 and a 200 day moving average of C$1.19. Amerigo Resources Ltd. has a 52-week low of C$0.85 and a 52-week high of C$2.01. The company has a quick ratio of 0.91, a current ratio of 1.13 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 23.93. The stock has a market cap of C$260.67 million and a P/E ratio of 15.70.

Amerigo Resources Announces Dividend

Amerigo Resources ( TSE:ARG Get Rating ) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, November 2nd. The company reported C($0.04) earnings per share for the quarter. The business had revenue of C$40.26 million during the quarter. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that Amerigo Resources Ltd. will post 0.22 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, December 20th. Investors of record on Wednesday, November 30th were given a dividend of $0.03 per share. This represents a $0.12 annualized dividend and a yield of 7.64%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, November 29th. Amerigo Resources’s dividend payout ratio is currently 85.83%.

Amerigo Resources Company Profile

Amerigo Resources Ltd., through its subsidiary, Minera Valle Central SA, produces and sells copper and molybdenum concentrates from Codelco's El Teniente underground mine in Chile. The company was formerly known as Golden Temple Mining Corp. and changed its name to Amerigo Resources Ltd. in March 2002.

