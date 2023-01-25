Anaergia (OTCMKTS:ANRGF) Share Price Crosses Above 50-Day Moving Average of $3.35

Anaergia Inc. (OTCMKTS:ANRGF – Get Rating) shares crossed above its 50-day moving average during trading on Tuesday . The stock has a 50-day moving average of $3.35 and traded as high as $4.41. Anaergia shares last traded at $4.36, with a volume of 15,950 shares traded.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several equities research analysts recently issued reports on the company. National Bank Financial cut their price objective on Anaergia from C$10.00 to C$6.00 in a report on Friday, December 9th. Scotiabank lowered shares of Anaergia from an “outperform” rating to a “sector perform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 30th. Stifel Nicolaus lowered their price objective on shares of Anaergia from C$17.00 to C$10.00 in a research note on Tuesday, December 20th. TD Securities cut their target price on shares of Anaergia from C$30.00 to C$10.00 in a research note on Friday, November 11th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets decreased their price target on shares of Anaergia from C$8.50 to C$7.00 in a research report on Friday, December 9th.

Anaergia Stock Performance

The stock’s 50 day moving average is $3.35 and its two-hundred day moving average is $5.37.

Anaergia Company Profile

Anaergia Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides solutions for the generation of renewable energy and conversion of waste to resources. The company offers anaerobic digestion technologies for the production of clean energy, fertilizers, and recycled water from waste streams. It offers wastewater resource recovery, municipal solid waste, and agri-food solutions.

