Antero Resources (NYSE:AR) Given New $29.00 Price Target at Morgan Stanley

Antero Resources (NYSE:AR – Get Rating) had its price objective cut by Morgan Stanley from $34.00 to $29.00 in a report issued on Tuesday, Benzinga reports. They currently have an equal weight rating on the oil and natural gas company’s stock.

AR has been the subject of several other research reports. TD Securities lowered their target price on Antero Resources from $56.00 to $53.00 and set a buy rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, October 27th. Mizuho reissued a buy rating and set a $51.00 target price on shares of Antero Resources in a research note on Tuesday, January 10th. Tudor, Pickering, Holt & Co. downgraded Antero Resources from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 30th. StockNews.com initiated coverage on Antero Resources in a research note on Wednesday, October 12th. They set a hold rating for the company. Finally, Raymond James lowered their target price on Antero Resources from $65.00 to $55.00 and set a strong-buy rating for the company in a research note on Monday, October 24th. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, six have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of Moderate Buy and a consensus price target of $48.90.

Antero Resources Stock Down 1.6 %

AR stock opened at $30.04 on Tuesday. The company has a market cap of $9.02 billion, a PE ratio of 4.88 and a beta of 3.50. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $32.42 and a 200 day simple moving average of $35.20. Antero Resources has a 52 week low of $16.97 and a 52 week high of $48.80. The company has a quick ratio of 0.38, a current ratio of 0.38 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.18.

Insider Activity at Antero Resources

Antero Resources ( NYSE:AR Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, October 26th. The oil and natural gas company reported $1.63 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.88 by ($0.25). The company had revenue of $2.06 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.98 billion. Antero Resources had a net margin of 27.79% and a return on equity of 26.13%. Sell-side analysts anticipate that Antero Resources will post 5.69 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In related news, insider Sheri Pearce sold 2,750 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, November 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $35.48, for a total value of $97,570.00. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 91,266 shares in the company, valued at $3,238,117.68. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. In related news, insider Sheri Pearce sold 2,750 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, November 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $35.48, for a total value of $97,570.00. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 91,266 shares in the company, valued at $3,238,117.68. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, Director W Howard Keenan, Jr. sold 220,245 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, December 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $31.16, for a total value of $6,862,834.20. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 4,779,755 shares in the company, valued at $148,937,165.80. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 5.72% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Antero Resources

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. Sigma Planning Corp bought a new position in shares of Antero Resources during the 4th quarter worth approximately $251,000. Louisiana State Employees Retirement System bought a new position in shares of Antero Resources during the 4th quarter worth approximately $2,290,000. Xponance Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Antero Resources by 129.0% during the 4th quarter. Xponance Inc. now owns 54,874 shares of the oil and natural gas company’s stock worth $1,701,000 after buying an additional 30,912 shares in the last quarter. Saxon Interests Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Antero Resources by 23.9% during the 4th quarter. Saxon Interests Inc. now owns 7,727 shares of the oil and natural gas company’s stock worth $227,000 after buying an additional 1,492 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Hennessy Advisors Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Antero Resources by 2.9% during the 4th quarter. Hennessy Advisors Inc. now owns 182,700 shares of the oil and natural gas company’s stock worth $5,662,000 after buying an additional 5,100 shares in the last quarter. 77.78% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

About Antero Resources

Antero Resources Corporation, an independent oil and natural gas company, acquires, explores for, develops, and produces natural gas, natural gas liquids, and oil properties in the United States. As of December 31, 2021, it had approximately 502,000 net acres in the Appalachian Basin; and 174,000 net acres in the Upper Devonian Shale.

