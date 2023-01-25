Apple Inc. (NASDAQ:AAPL) Shares Sold by Jacobsen Capital Management

Jacobsen Capital Management cut its holdings in Apple Inc. (NASDAQ:AAPL – Get Rating) by 0.5% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 23,201 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock after selling 115 shares during the period. Apple comprises about 1.8% of Jacobsen Capital Management’s holdings, making the stock its 11th largest position. Jacobsen Capital Management’s holdings in Apple were worth $3,206,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Ramsey Quantitative Systems purchased a new position in shares of Apple during the second quarter worth about $55,000. Morgan Dempsey Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Apple during the third quarter worth about $55,000. HBC Financial Services PLLC grew its holdings in shares of Apple by 21.7% during the first quarter. HBC Financial Services PLLC now owns 448 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock worth $49,000 after purchasing an additional 80 shares during the last quarter. Newfound Research LLC purchased a new position in shares of Apple during the third quarter worth about $67,000. Finally, Emerson Wealth LLC grew its holdings in shares of Apple by 27.0% during the second quarter. Emerson Wealth LLC now owns 518 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock worth $71,000 after purchasing an additional 110 shares during the last quarter. 57.60% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other Apple news, insider Chris Kondo sold 20,200 shares of Apple stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, November 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $148.72, for a total value of $3,004,144.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 31,505 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,685,423.60. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. In other news, CFO Luca Maestri sold 176,299 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, October 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $155.95, for a total transaction of $27,493,829.05. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 110,673 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $17,259,454.35. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, insider Chris Kondo sold 20,200 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, November 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $148.72, for a total transaction of $3,004,144.00. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 31,505 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,685,423.60. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.06% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Apple Trading Up 1.0 %

Several equities analysts have issued reports on AAPL shares. Wedbush dropped their price objective on Apple from $200.00 to $175.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, January 4th. Fundamental Research raised their price objective on Apple to $168.50 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, November 8th. StockNews.com lowered Apple from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Saturday, November 5th. BNP Paribas lowered Apple from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $140.00 price target on the stock. in a report on Tuesday, January 3rd. Finally, Morgan Stanley lowered their price target on Apple from $177.00 to $175.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, November 8th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating, twenty-two have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Apple currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $166.44.

Shares of Apple stock opened at $142.53 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.95, a current ratio of 0.88 and a quick ratio of 0.85. Apple Inc. has a 1 year low of $124.17 and a 1 year high of $179.61. The company has a market capitalization of $2.26 trillion, a P/E ratio of 23.33, a P/E/G ratio of 1.78 and a beta of 1.24. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $138.42 and a 200 day moving average price of $148.11.

Apple (NASDAQ:AAPL – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, October 27th. The iPhone maker reported $1.29 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.26 by $0.03. Apple had a return on equity of 160.90% and a net margin of 25.31%. The firm had revenue of $90.15 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $88.77 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $1.24 EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 7.8% compared to the same quarter last year. Sell-side analysts anticipate that Apple Inc. will post 6.19 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Apple Announces Dividend

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, November 10th. Shareholders of record on Monday, November 7th were paid a $0.23 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, November 4th. This represents a $0.92 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.65%. Apple’s payout ratio is currently 15.06%.

Apple Company Profile

Apple, Inc engages in the design, manufacture, and sale of smartphones, personal computers, tablets, wearables and accessories, and other varieties of related services. It operates through the following geographical segments: Americas, Europe, Greater China, Japan, and Rest of Asia Pacific. The Americas segment includes North and South America.

Featured Articles

