Apple Inc. (NASDAQ:AAPL) Shares Sold by SAM Advisors LLC

SAM Advisors LLC trimmed its stake in shares of Apple Inc. (NASDAQ:AAPL – Get Rating) by 6.8% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 22,860 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock after selling 1,679 shares during the period. Apple comprises 1.5% of SAM Advisors LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 15th largest position. SAM Advisors LLC’s holdings in Apple were worth $3,159,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its holdings in Apple by 0.7% during the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 1,269,995,750 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock worth $221,753,959,000 after acquiring an additional 8,734,393 shares during the period. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD grew its holdings in Apple by 2.1% in the second quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 237,910,783 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock valued at $32,527,162,000 after purchasing an additional 4,831,418 shares during the period. Legal & General Group Plc grew its holdings in Apple by 8.2% in the second quarter. Legal & General Group Plc now owns 123,534,393 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock valued at $16,889,649,000 after purchasing an additional 9,411,018 shares during the period. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. grew its holdings in Apple by 1.5% in the first quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 80,739,774 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock valued at $14,097,970,000 after purchasing an additional 1,155,915 shares during the period. Finally, UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. grew its holdings in Apple by 12.1% in the second quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. now owns 80,467,043 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock valued at $11,001,469,000 after purchasing an additional 8,716,964 shares during the period. 57.60% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Apple Stock Up 1.0 %

Apple stock opened at $142.53 on Wednesday. The company has a current ratio of 0.88, a quick ratio of 0.85 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.95. Apple Inc. has a 1-year low of $124.17 and a 1-year high of $179.61. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $138.42 and its 200-day simple moving average is $148.11. The company has a market capitalization of $2.26 trillion, a P/E ratio of 23.33, a P/E/G ratio of 1.78 and a beta of 1.24.

Apple Announces Dividend

Apple ( NASDAQ:AAPL Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, October 27th. The iPhone maker reported $1.29 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.26 by $0.03. Apple had a return on equity of 160.90% and a net margin of 25.31%. The business had revenue of $90.15 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $88.77 billion. During the same period last year, the business earned $1.24 EPS. The firm’s revenue was up 7.8% compared to the same quarter last year. Sell-side analysts forecast that Apple Inc. will post 6.19 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, November 10th. Stockholders of record on Monday, November 7th were issued a dividend of $0.23 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, November 4th. This represents a $0.92 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.65%. Apple’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 15.06%.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several equities analysts have recently weighed in on the company. BNP Paribas downgraded Apple from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $140.00 target price on the stock. in a research report on Tuesday, January 3rd. Needham & Company LLC reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $170.00 price objective on shares of Apple in a research note on Tuesday, November 8th. Bank of America dropped their price objective on Apple from $160.00 to $154.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, November 7th. Rosenblatt Securities decreased their price target on Apple from $189.00 to $165.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Friday, January 13th. Finally, National Bank Financial reduced their target price on Apple to $54.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Friday, January 20th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating, twenty-two have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $166.44.

Insider Activity

In other Apple news, CFO Luca Maestri sold 176,299 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, October 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $155.95, for a total value of $27,493,829.05. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 110,673 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $17,259,454.35. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. In related news, insider Chris Kondo sold 20,200 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, November 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $148.72, for a total value of $3,004,144.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 31,505 shares in the company, valued at $4,685,423.60. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, CFO Luca Maestri sold 176,299 shares of Apple stock in a transaction on Friday, October 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $155.95, for a total transaction of $27,493,829.05. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 110,673 shares in the company, valued at approximately $17,259,454.35. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.06% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Apple Company Profile

Apple, Inc engages in the design, manufacture, and sale of smartphones, personal computers, tablets, wearables and accessories, and other varieties of related services. It operates through the following geographical segments: Americas, Europe, Greater China, Japan, and Rest of Asia Pacific. The Americas segment includes North and South America.

Featured Articles

