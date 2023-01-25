Appleton Partners Inc. MA Trims Holdings in Amazon.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMZN)

Appleton Partners Inc. MA lowered its holdings in shares of Amazon.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMZN) by 1.9% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 213,001 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock after selling 4,168 shares during the period. Amazon.com comprises about 2.4% of Appleton Partners Inc. MA’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 6th biggest position. Appleton Partners Inc. MA’s holdings in Amazon.com were worth $24,069,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the business. Savior LLC grew its holdings in Amazon.com by 1,085.0% in the 2nd quarter. Savior LLC now owns 237 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock worth $25,000 after acquiring an additional 217 shares during the last quarter. Rocky Mountain Advisers LLC grew its holdings in Amazon.com by 1,311.8% in the 2nd quarter. Rocky Mountain Advisers LLC now owns 240 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock worth $25,000 after acquiring an additional 223 shares during the last quarter. Iron Horse Wealth Management LLC lifted its position in shares of Amazon.com by 4,540.0% in the 2nd quarter. Iron Horse Wealth Management LLC now owns 232 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock worth $25,000 after purchasing an additional 227 shares during the period. Wells Financial Advisors INC lifted its position in shares of Amazon.com by 1,900.0% in the 2nd quarter. Wells Financial Advisors INC now owns 280 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock worth $30,000 after purchasing an additional 266 shares during the period. Finally, Maryland Capital Advisors Inc. lifted its position in shares of Amazon.com by 1,900.0% in the 2nd quarter. Maryland Capital Advisors Inc. now owns 300 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock worth $32,000 after purchasing an additional 285 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 57.64% of the company’s stock.

Insider Activity at Amazon.com

In other Amazon.com news, CEO Adam Selipsky sold 345 shares of Amazon.com stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, November 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $102.00, for a total transaction of $35,190.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 112,795 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $11,505,090. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. In other Amazon.com news, CEO Douglas J. Herrington sold 15,787 shares of Amazon.com stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, November 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $103.10, for a total transaction of $1,627,639.70. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 522,251 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $53,844,078.10. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, CEO Adam Selipsky sold 345 shares of Amazon.com stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, November 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $102.00, for a total transaction of $35,190.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 112,795 shares in the company, valued at approximately $11,505,090. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders sold 52,428 shares of company stock worth $5,077,578. 12.70% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Amazon.com Stock Performance

Shares of NASDAQ AMZN opened at $96.32 on Wednesday. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $90.65 and a 200 day moving average of $109.96. The company has a current ratio of 0.94, a quick ratio of 0.68 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.43. The firm has a market capitalization of $982.62 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 88.41, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.06 and a beta of 1.22. Amazon.com, Inc. has a 12-month low of $81.43 and a 12-month high of $170.83.

Amazon.com (NASDAQ:AMZN – Get Rating) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, October 27th. The e-commerce giant reported $0.20 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.22 by ($0.02). The business had revenue of $127.10 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $127.47 billion. Amazon.com had a net margin of 2.25% and a return on equity of 14.44%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 14.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $0.31 earnings per share. On average, research analysts anticipate that Amazon.com, Inc. will post 0.68 earnings per share for the current year.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several equities research analysts have recently commented on the stock. Benchmark dropped their target price on shares of Amazon.com from $160.00 to $125.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, October 28th. Citigroup dropped their target price on shares of Amazon.com from $185.00 to $145.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, October 28th. Cowen raised their target price on shares of Amazon.com from $150.00 to $160.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, December 1st. Needham & Company LLC dropped their target price on shares of Amazon.com from $175.00 to $120.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, October 28th. Finally, Mizuho lowered their price target on shares of Amazon.com from $155.00 to $135.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, October 28th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and forty-two have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $145.56.

Amazon.com Profile

(Get Rating)

Amazon.com, Inc is a multinational technology company, which engages in the provision of online retail shopping services. It operates through the following business segments: North America, International, and Amazon Web Services (AWS). The North America segment includes retail sales of consumer products and subscriptions through North American-focused websites such as www.amazon.com and www.amazon.ca.

Further Reading

