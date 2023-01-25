Applied Capital LLC Sells 300 Shares of Apple Inc. (NASDAQ:AAPL)

Applied Capital LLC cut its holdings in Apple Inc. (NASDAQ:AAPL – Get Rating) by 2.8% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 10,367 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock after selling 300 shares during the quarter. Apple comprises 1.0% of Applied Capital LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 22nd largest position. Applied Capital LLC’s holdings in Apple were worth $1,433,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Destiny Wealth Partners LLC boosted its stake in Apple by 7.2% in the third quarter. Destiny Wealth Partners LLC now owns 67,261 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock valued at $9,296,000 after acquiring an additional 4,518 shares during the last quarter. Texas Permanent School Fund boosted its stake in Apple by 5.2% in the third quarter. Texas Permanent School Fund now owns 2,137,474 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock valued at $295,399,000 after acquiring an additional 106,530 shares during the last quarter. Brio Consultants LLC boosted its position in shares of Apple by 106.0% during the third quarter. Brio Consultants LLC now owns 77,843 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock worth $11,634,000 after purchasing an additional 40,053 shares in the last quarter. First Merchants Corp boosted its position in shares of Apple by 1.1% during the third quarter. First Merchants Corp now owns 240,129 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock worth $33,185,000 after purchasing an additional 2,576 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Round Table Services LLC boosted its position in shares of Apple by 3.1% during the third quarter. Round Table Services LLC now owns 117,681 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock worth $16,264,000 after purchasing an additional 3,554 shares in the last quarter. 57.60% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Get Apple alerts:

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of equities analysts have recently weighed in on AAPL shares. DA Davidson reduced their price target on shares of Apple to $167.00 in a research report on Thursday, December 1st. StockNews.com cut shares of Apple from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Saturday, November 5th. UBS Group set a $180.00 price target on shares of Apple in a research report on Monday. National Bank Financial reduced their price target on shares of Apple to $54.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, January 20th. Finally, Wedbush reduced their price target on shares of Apple from $200.00 to $175.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, January 4th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating, twenty-two have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $166.44.

Insider Activity

Apple Stock Performance

In other news, insider Chris Kondo sold 20,200 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, November 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $148.72, for a total value of $3,004,144.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 31,505 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,685,423.60. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link . In related news, CFO Luca Maestri sold 176,299 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, October 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $155.95, for a total transaction of $27,493,829.05. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 110,673 shares in the company, valued at approximately $17,259,454.35. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website . Also, insider Chris Kondo sold 20,200 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, November 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $148.72, for a total transaction of $3,004,144.00. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 31,505 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,685,423.60. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Corporate insiders own 0.06% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ AAPL opened at $142.53 on Wednesday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.85, a current ratio of 0.88 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.95. The company has a market capitalization of $2.26 trillion, a P/E ratio of 23.33, a P/E/G ratio of 1.78 and a beta of 1.24. Apple Inc. has a 12-month low of $124.17 and a 12-month high of $179.61. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $138.42 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $148.11.

Apple (NASDAQ:AAPL – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, October 27th. The iPhone maker reported $1.29 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.26 by $0.03. The firm had revenue of $90.15 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $88.77 billion. Apple had a net margin of 25.31% and a return on equity of 160.90%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 7.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $1.24 EPS. Analysts anticipate that Apple Inc. will post 6.19 earnings per share for the current year.

Apple Dividend Announcement

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, November 10th. Stockholders of record on Monday, November 7th were given a $0.23 dividend. This represents a $0.92 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.65%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, November 4th. Apple’s payout ratio is presently 15.06%.

Apple Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Apple, Inc engages in the design, manufacture, and sale of smartphones, personal computers, tablets, wearables and accessories, and other varieties of related services. It operates through the following geographical segments: Americas, Europe, Greater China, Japan, and Rest of Asia Pacific. The Americas segment includes North and South America.

Read More

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding AAPL? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Apple Inc. (NASDAQ:AAPL – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Apple Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Apple and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.