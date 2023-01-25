Applied Industrial Technologies (NYSE:AIT) Price Target Raised to $138.00 at Robert W. Baird

Applied Industrial Technologies (NYSE:AIT – Get Rating) had its price objective boosted by Robert W. Baird from $137.00 to $138.00 in a research note published on Tuesday morning, Benzinga reports. They currently have a neutral rating on the industrial products company’s stock.

A number of other analysts have also recently commented on AIT. KeyCorp boosted their price objective on Applied Industrial Technologies from $130.00 to $138.00 and gave the company an overweight rating in a research report on Friday, October 28th. StockNews.com assumed coverage on Applied Industrial Technologies in a research note on Wednesday, October 12th. They issued a buy rating on the stock.

Applied Industrial Technologies Stock Up 0.2 %

Applied Industrial Technologies stock opened at $122.28 on Tuesday. The stock has a market capitalization of $4.72 billion, a PE ratio of 16.98 and a beta of 1.18. Applied Industrial Technologies has a 12 month low of $88.09 and a 12 month high of $133.74. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $126.37 and a 200-day simple moving average of $114.67. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.53, a current ratio of 3.08 and a quick ratio of 2.00.

Applied Industrial Technologies Announces Dividend

Applied Industrial Technologies ( NYSE:AIT Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, October 27th. The industrial products company reported $1.97 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.64 by $0.33. The business had revenue of $1.06 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $988.51 million. Applied Industrial Technologies had a return on equity of 25.06% and a net margin of 7.07%. The business’s revenue was up 19.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $1.36 earnings per share. On average, analysts anticipate that Applied Industrial Technologies will post 7.52 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, November 30th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, November 15th were paid a $0.34 dividend. This represents a $1.36 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.11%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, November 14th. Applied Industrial Technologies’s dividend payout ratio is presently 18.89%.

Institutional Trading of Applied Industrial Technologies

Institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Wipfli Financial Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Applied Industrial Technologies during the third quarter worth $31,000. Ellevest Inc. boosted its stake in Applied Industrial Technologies by 30.7% during the third quarter. Ellevest Inc. now owns 370 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $38,000 after buying an additional 87 shares during the last quarter. Pinebridge Investments L.P. boosted its stake in Applied Industrial Technologies by 452.0% during the second quarter. Pinebridge Investments L.P. now owns 552 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $53,000 after buying an additional 452 shares during the last quarter. Federated Hermes Inc. boosted its stake in Applied Industrial Technologies by 54.9% during the third quarter. Federated Hermes Inc. now owns 553 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $57,000 after buying an additional 196 shares during the last quarter. Finally, EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC boosted its stake in Applied Industrial Technologies by 284.8% during the second quarter. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 735 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $71,000 after buying an additional 544 shares during the last quarter. 92.02% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Applied Industrial Technologies Company Profile

Applied Industrial Technologies, Inc engages in the manufacture and distribution of industrial parts and products. It operates through the Service Center Based Distribution, and Fluid Power & Flow Control Business segments. The Service Center-Based Distribution segment provides customers with a wide range of industrial products through a network of service centers.

