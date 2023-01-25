ARK Innovation ETF (NYSEARCA:ARKK) Stock Holdings Lowered by US Bancorp DE

US Bancorp DE lowered its position in shares of ARK Innovation ETF (NYSEARCA:ARKK – Get Rating) by 14.7% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund owned 8,539 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,475 shares during the period. US Bancorp DE’s holdings in ARK Innovation ETF were worth $322,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Wagner Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in ARK Innovation ETF in the 2nd quarter valued at about $26,000. Venture Visionary Partners LLC bought a new position in ARK Innovation ETF in the 2nd quarter valued at about $32,000. Clearview Wealth Advisors LLC grew its position in ARK Innovation ETF by 60.3% in the 2nd quarter. Clearview Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 835 shares of the company’s stock valued at $33,000 after buying an additional 314 shares in the last quarter. FinTrust Capital Advisors LLC grew its position in ARK Innovation ETF by 143.5% in the 2nd quarter. FinTrust Capital Advisors LLC now owns 758 shares of the company’s stock valued at $35,000 after buying an additional 2,500 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Heritage Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in ARK Innovation ETF in the 2nd quarter valued at about $37,000.

ARK Innovation ETF Trading Down 1.6 %

Shares of ARKK opened at $37.48 on Wednesday. ARK Innovation ETF has a 52-week low of $29.43 and a 52-week high of $78.25. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $34.36 and a 200 day moving average price of $39.22.

