Arkema (OTCMKTS:ARKAY) Share Price Crosses Above 50-Day Moving Average of $92.13

Shares of Arkema S.A. (OTCMKTS:ARKAY – Get Rating) passed above its 50 day moving average during trading on Tuesday . The stock has a 50 day moving average of $92.13 and traded as high as $100.63. Arkema shares last traded at $100.63, with a volume of 1,712 shares.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several equities research analysts have issued reports on the stock. Credit Suisse Group lowered their price target on shares of Arkema from €80.00 ($86.96) to €79.00 ($85.87) in a report on Wednesday, November 16th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft cut their price target on shares of Arkema from €120.00 ($130.43) to €110.00 ($119.57) and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, October 4th. Barclays decreased their price objective on Arkema from €131.00 ($142.39) to €126.00 ($136.96) in a report on Monday, November 14th. Stifel Nicolaus downgraded Arkema from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, January 13th. Finally, Morgan Stanley lowered their price target on Arkema from €91.00 ($98.91) to €88.00 ($95.65) and set an “underweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, October 5th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $114.00.

Arkema Stock Up 1.4 %

The company has a market cap of $7.55 billion, a P/E ratio of 6.62, a PEG ratio of 8.38 and a beta of 1.36. The company has a quick ratio of 1.38, a current ratio of 2.08 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.35. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $92.13 and a 200 day moving average price of $86.68.

About Arkema

Arkema ( OTCMKTS:ARKAY Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 10th. The basic materials company reported $3.53 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.91 by $0.62. Arkema had a net margin of 9.21% and a return on equity of 18.16%. The firm had revenue of $3 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.04 billion. Equities research analysts forecast that Arkema S.A. will post 15.91 earnings per share for the current year.

Arkema SA manufactures and sells specialty chemicals and advanced materials worldwide. The company operates through Adhesive Solutions, Advanced Materials, Coating Solutions, and Intermediates segments. It provides adhesive solutions for construction, renovation of buildings, DIY, durable goods, and packaging and non-woven applications; and supplies technologies used in building activities for businesses and individuals, including sealants, tiles, flooring adhesives and waterproofing systems, and technologies used in industry, which include automotive, textiles, glazing, flexible and rigid packaging, and hygiene markets.

