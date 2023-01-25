Asana, Inc. (NYSE:ASAN) Holdings Raised by US Bancorp DE

US Bancorp DE increased its position in shares of Asana, Inc. (NYSE:ASAN – Get Rating) by 925.5% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 13,567 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 12,244 shares during the quarter. US Bancorp DE’s holdings in Asana were worth $302,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in ASAN. FMR LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Asana by 120.4% in the 2nd quarter. FMR LLC now owns 1,578 shares of the company’s stock valued at $28,000 after buying an additional 862 shares during the period. Performa Ltd US LLC boosted its stake in Asana by 580.0% in the second quarter. Performa Ltd US LLC now owns 1,700 shares of the company’s stock valued at $30,000 after acquiring an additional 1,450 shares during the period. Advisors Asset Management Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Asana by 47.0% during the first quarter. Advisors Asset Management Inc. now owns 2,715 shares of the company’s stock valued at $109,000 after purchasing an additional 868 shares during the last quarter. Edmond DE Rothschild Holding S.A. raised its position in shares of Asana by 48.1% during the 2nd quarter. Edmond DE Rothschild Holding S.A. now owns 4,366 shares of the company’s stock worth $77,000 after purchasing an additional 1,418 shares during the period. Finally, Cibc World Market Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Asana in the 1st quarter worth approximately $231,000. Institutional investors own 28.22% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several equities research analysts have weighed in on ASAN shares. Robert W. Baird lowered Asana from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and dropped their target price for the stock from $32.00 to $15.00 in a research report on Friday, December 2nd. Royal Bank of Canada cut their price objective on shares of Asana from $15.00 to $12.00 in a research report on Friday, December 2nd. KeyCorp assumed coverage on shares of Asana in a research report on Thursday, October 13th. They issued a “sector weight” rating for the company. JMP Securities cut their price target on Asana from $28.00 to $21.00 and set a “market outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, January 9th. Finally, DA Davidson decreased their price objective on Asana from $20.00 to $18.00 in a report on Friday, December 2nd. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have assigned a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Asana currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $21.77.

Asana Stock Down 3.2 %

ASAN opened at $13.96 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.08, a quick ratio of 2.11 and a current ratio of 2.11. The company has a market capitalization of $2.97 billion, a PE ratio of -6.71 and a beta of 1.19. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $15.04 and its 200-day moving average is $19.04. Asana, Inc. has a one year low of $11.32 and a one year high of $74.89.

Asana (NYSE:ASAN – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, December 1st. The company reported ($0.49) EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.53) by $0.04. Asana had a negative net margin of 79.14% and a negative return on equity of 190.24%. The firm had revenue of $141.44 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $138.97 million. On average, equities analysts predict that Asana, Inc. will post -2.06 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Asana Profile



Asana, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates a work management platform for individuals, team leads, and executives in the United States and internationally. The company's platform enables teams to orchestrate work from daily tasks to cross-functional strategic initiatives; and manages product launches, marketing campaigns, and organization-wide goal settings.

