Assetmark Inc. Purchases Shares of 144 Vanguard Information Technology ETF (NYSEARCA:VGT)

Assetmark Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Vanguard Information Technology ETF (NYSEARCA:VGT – Get Rating) during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm purchased 144 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock, valued at approximately $44,000.

A number of other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in VGT. JPMorgan Chase & Co. grew its stake in shares of Vanguard Information Technology ETF by 7.2% during the second quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 4,431,754 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $1,447,190,000 after buying an additional 296,769 shares during the last quarter. Varma Mutual Pension Insurance Co grew its stake in shares of Vanguard Information Technology ETF by 716.0% during the second quarter. Varma Mutual Pension Insurance Co now owns 3,088,968 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $1,008,702,000 after buying an additional 2,710,424 shares during the last quarter. CFS Investment Advisory Services LLC grew its stake in shares of Vanguard Information Technology ETF by 29,048.8% in the third quarter. CFS Investment Advisory Services LLC now owns 462,592 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $269,000 after purchasing an additional 461,005 shares during the last quarter. Annex Advisory Services LLC grew its stake in shares of Vanguard Information Technology ETF by 1.8% in the third quarter. Annex Advisory Services LLC now owns 282,333 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $86,781,000 after purchasing an additional 4,934 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Madison Asset Management LLC grew its stake in shares of Vanguard Information Technology ETF by 18.0% in the second quarter. Madison Asset Management LLC now owns 233,693 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $76,312,000 after purchasing an additional 35,655 shares during the last quarter.

Get Vanguard Information Technology ETF alerts:

Vanguard Information Technology ETF Price Performance

NYSEARCA VGT opened at $345.65 on Wednesday. Vanguard Information Technology ETF has a 1 year low of $291.61 and a 1 year high of $429.68. The business’s 50-day moving average is $331.93 and its 200 day moving average is $338.07.

Vanguard Information Technology ETF Profile

Vanguard Information Technology ETF seeks to track the investment performance of the MSCI US Investable Market Information Technology 25/50 Index, a benchmark of large-, mid-, and small-cap United States stocks in the information technology sector, as classified under the Global Industry Classification Standard (GICS).

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Vanguard Information Technology ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Vanguard Information Technology ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.