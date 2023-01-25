AutoNation, Inc. (NYSE:AN) Shares Sold by US Bancorp DE

US Bancorp DE lowered its position in shares of AutoNation, Inc. (NYSE:AN – Get Rating) by 13.6% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 3,187 shares of the company’s stock after selling 500 shares during the quarter. US Bancorp DE’s holdings in AutoNation were worth $325,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its stake in AutoNation by 2.6% during the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 4,820,370 shares of the company’s stock valued at $480,012,000 after buying an additional 123,772 shares in the last quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. raised its stake in AutoNation by 29.0% during the first quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 1,505,122 shares of the company’s stock valued at $149,880,000 after buying an additional 338,288 shares in the last quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC raised its stake in AutoNation by 7.0% during the second quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC now owns 1,008,532 shares of the company’s stock valued at $111,685,000 after buying an additional 66,127 shares in the last quarter. Invesco Ltd. raised its position in shares of AutoNation by 4.2% during the 1st quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 908,463 shares of the company’s stock worth $90,466,000 after purchasing an additional 36,620 shares during the period. Finally, Natixis raised its position in shares of AutoNation by 491.8% during the 2nd quarter. Natixis now owns 446,400 shares of the company’s stock worth $50,107,000 after purchasing an additional 370,972 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 86.31% of the company’s stock.

AN has been the topic of a number of research reports. JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut AutoNation from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $125.00 price target on the stock. in a research report on Thursday, October 6th. Wells Fargo & Company cut AutoNation from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and set a $126.00 price target on the stock. in a research report on Friday, January 13th. Guggenheim increased their price target on AutoNation to $154.00 in a research report on Tuesday, November 1st. StockNews.com started coverage on AutoNation in a research report on Wednesday, October 12th. They set a “buy” rating on the stock. Finally, Morgan Stanley cut AutoNation from an “equal weight” rating to an “underweight” rating and lowered their target price for the company from $104.00 to $96.00 in a research report on Tuesday, January 17th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, AutoNation has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $144.88.

AN opened at $114.39 on Wednesday. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $113.73 and its 200 day moving average price is $113.72. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.57, a current ratio of 1.05 and a quick ratio of 0.42. The stock has a market cap of $5.67 billion, a P/E ratio of 4.68, a P/E/G ratio of 1.31 and a beta of 1.16. AutoNation, Inc. has a 12 month low of $94.92 and a 12 month high of $135.57.

AutoNation (NYSE:AN – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, October 27th. The company reported $6.00 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $6.32 by ($0.32). The firm had revenue of $6.67 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $6.65 billion. AutoNation had a net margin of 5.50% and a return on equity of 62.53%. As a group, research analysts predict that AutoNation, Inc. will post 24.07 earnings per share for the current year.

In other AutoNation news, EVP Marc G. Cannon sold 1,850 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, November 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $122.50, for a total transaction of $226,625.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 13,401 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,641,622.50. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. In other news, major shareholder Edward S. Lampert sold 7,615 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, January 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $116.18, for a total transaction of $884,710.70. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 5,587,808 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $649,191,533.44. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, EVP Marc G. Cannon sold 1,850 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, November 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $122.50, for a total value of $226,625.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 13,401 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,641,622.50. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders sold 344,019 shares of company stock valued at $37,978,902. 0.64% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

AutoNation, Inc engages in the provision of automotive products and services. It operates through the following segments: Domestic, Import, Premium Luxury, and Corporate & Other. The Domestic segment comprises retail automotive franchises that sell new vehicles manufactured by General Motors, Ford and Stellantis.

