Barclay Corbus Sells 11,286 Shares of Clean Energy Fuels Corp. (NASDAQ:CLNE) Stock

Clean Energy Fuels Corp. (NASDAQ:CLNE – Get Rating) SVP Barclay Corbus sold 11,286 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, January 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $5.49, for a total transaction of $61,960.14. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 630,101 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,459,254.49. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website.
NASDAQ CLNE opened at $5.73 on Wednesday. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $5.81 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $6.17. The company has a quick ratio of 2.38, a current ratio of 2.65 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.04. Clean Energy Fuels Corp. has a 12-month low of $4.02 and a 12-month high of $8.65. The firm has a market cap of $1.27 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -26.05 and a beta of 2.13.
Clean Energy Fuels (NASDAQ:CLNE – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, November 8th. The utilities provider reported ($0.04) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.05) by $0.01. Clean Energy Fuels had a negative net margin of 12.24% and a negative return on equity of 5.42%. The business had revenue of $125.69 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $108.79 million. On average, equities analysts forecast that Clean Energy Fuels Corp. will post -0.17 EPS for the current year.
Institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Financial Advocates Investment Management purchased a new stake in Clean Energy Fuels during the third quarter valued at about $504,000. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC boosted its position in Clean Energy Fuels by 115.0% during the second quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 8,040 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $36,000 after buying an additional 4,300 shares during the period. Cambridge Trust Co. boosted its position in Clean Energy Fuels by 33.3% during the third quarter. Cambridge Trust Co. now owns 10,000 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $53,000 after buying an additional 2,500 shares during the period. Quantamental Technologies LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Clean Energy Fuels during the second quarter worth about $45,000. Finally, Mackenzie Financial Corp purchased a new stake in shares of Clean Energy Fuels during the second quarter worth about $48,000. 46.43% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.
Clean Energy Fuels Corp. provides natural gas as an alternative fuel for vehicle fleets and related fueling solutions, primarily in the United States and Canada. It supplies renewable natural gas (RNG), compressed natural gas (CNG), and liquefied natural gas (LNG) for medium and heavy-duty vehicles; and offers operation and maintenance services for public and private vehicle fleet customer stations.
