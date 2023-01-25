Better Money Decisions LLC Has $283,000 Stock Holdings in Alphabet Inc. (NASDAQ:GOOGL)

Better Money Decisions LLC grew its holdings in Alphabet Inc. (NASDAQ:GOOGL – Get Rating) by 1,999.3% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 2,960 shares of the information services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 2,819 shares during the period. Better Money Decisions LLC’s holdings in Alphabet were worth $283,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of GOOGL. IAG Wealth Partners LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Alphabet by 3,275.0% in the third quarter. IAG Wealth Partners LLC now owns 270 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $26,000 after acquiring an additional 262 shares during the last quarter. Artemis Wealth Advisors LLC increased its position in Alphabet by 1,900.0% during the 3rd quarter. Artemis Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 280 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $27,000 after purchasing an additional 266 shares in the last quarter. Horizons Wealth Management bought a new position in Alphabet in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $33,000. Schubert & Co boosted its position in Alphabet by 1,200.0% in the third quarter. Schubert & Co now owns 364 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $35,000 after buying an additional 336 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Carolina Wealth Advisors LLC grew its stake in shares of Alphabet by 1,900.0% during the third quarter. Carolina Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 400 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $38,000 after buying an additional 380 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 34.06% of the company’s stock.

GOOGL has been the topic of several recent research reports. Truist Financial cut their price objective on Alphabet from $136.00 to $130.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, October 26th. Susquehanna cut their price target on Alphabet from $150.00 to $120.00 and set a “positive” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, October 26th. New Street Research initiated coverage on Alphabet in a research note on Wednesday, January 4th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $118.00 price objective for the company. Royal Bank of Canada cut their target price on shares of Alphabet from $135.00 to $130.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, October 26th. Finally, Evercore ISI decreased their price target on shares of Alphabet from $130.00 to $120.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, December 21st. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, thirty-two have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $132.13.

In related news, CAO Amie Thuener O’toole sold 855 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, January 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $91.15, for a total transaction of $77,933.25. Following the transaction, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 25,122 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,289,870.30. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website . In other news, major shareholder 2017 Gp L.L.C. Gv sold 57,303 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, November 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $35.94, for a total value of $2,059,469.82. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link . Also, CAO Amie Thuener O’toole sold 855 shares of Alphabet stock in a transaction on Wednesday, January 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $91.15, for a total value of $77,933.25. Following the sale, the chief accounting officer now owns 25,122 shares in the company, valued at $2,289,870.30. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . In the last quarter, insiders bought 661,702 shares of company stock worth $23,399,217 and sold 190,464 shares worth $8,535,735. Company insiders own 11.44% of the company’s stock.

Shares of GOOGL opened at $97.70 on Wednesday. Alphabet Inc. has a 52 week low of $83.34 and a 52 week high of $151.55. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.06, a quick ratio of 2.47 and a current ratio of 2.52. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $93.10 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $101.38. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.26 trillion, a P/E ratio of 19.40, a P/E/G ratio of 1.72 and a beta of 1.09.

Alphabet (NASDAQ:GOOGL – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, October 25th. The information services provider reported $1.06 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.25 by ($0.19). Alphabet had a return on equity of 26.41% and a net margin of 23.75%. The company had revenue of $57.27 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $58.36 billion. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $1.40 EPS. Equities analysts forecast that Alphabet Inc. will post 4.68 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Alphabet, Inc is a holding company, which engages in the business of acquisition and operation of different companies. It operates through the Google and Other Bets segments. The Google segment includes its main Internet products such as ads, Android, Chrome, hardware, Google Cloud, Google Maps, Google Play, Search, and YouTube.

