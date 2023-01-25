Biohaven (NYSE:BHVN) Now Covered by Analysts at SVB Leerink

SVB Leerink assumed coverage on shares of Biohaven (NYSE:BHVN – Get Rating) in a research report released on Tuesday, Benzinga reports. The firm issued an outperform rating and a $24.00 price target on the stock.

BHVN has been the topic of several other research reports. Cantor Fitzgerald raised Biohaven from a neutral rating to an overweight rating and dropped their target price for the company from $158.00 to $27.00 in a research report on Wednesday, October 26th. Cowen dropped their target price on Biohaven to $25.00 in a research report on Monday, November 7th. BTIG Research started coverage on Biohaven in a research report on Friday, December 2nd. They issued a buy rating and a $24.00 price objective for the company. Piper Sandler lowered their price objective on Biohaven from $23.00 to $21.00 and set an overweight rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, October 26th. Finally, Cowen set a $25.00 price objective on Biohaven in a research report on Monday, November 7th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of Moderate Buy and a consensus price target of $58.32.

BHVN opened at $18.73 on Tuesday. The company has a market capitalization of $1.28 billion, a P/E ratio of -1.34 and a beta of 1.05. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $15.44 and its two-hundred day moving average is $72.20. Biohaven has a 52 week low of $5.54 and a 52 week high of $20.00.

Biohaven ( NYSE:BHVN Get Rating ) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, November 9th. The company reported ($1.75) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($2.53) by $0.78. Equities analysts anticipate that Biohaven will post -9.82 earnings per share for the current year.

In other news, CEO Vlad Coric purchased 25,800 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, October 31st. The stock was bought at an average price of $15.97 per share, with a total value of $412,026.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 1,543,394 shares in the company, valued at approximately $24,648,002.18. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. 12.40% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Vontobel Holding Ltd. acquired a new stake in Biohaven during the 2nd quarter worth about $874,000. Strs Ohio raised its stake in shares of Biohaven by 36.7% during the 2nd quarter. Strs Ohio now owns 10,800 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,573,000 after buying an additional 2,900 shares during the last quarter. CTC Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Biohaven during the 3rd quarter valued at about $469,000. Soros Fund Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Biohaven during the 2nd quarter valued at about $182,866,000. Finally, Carret Asset Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Biohaven during the 2nd quarter valued at about $245,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 98.01% of the company’s stock.

Biohaven Ltd., a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, focuses on discovering and developing therapies for patients with debilitating neurological and neuropsychiatric diseases in the United States. The company's pipeline products include BHV-7000, a potassium channel activator for the treatment of focal epilepsy; Troriluzole, a tripeptide prodrug that is in Phase 3 clinical trial for the treatment of neurological and neuropsychiatric illnesses; BHV-5500, a low-trapping glutamate N-methyl-D-aspartate receptor antagonist for neuropathic pain; and Verdiperstat, an irreversible myeloperoxidase enzyme inhibitor for the treatment of neurodegenerative diseases.

