Biohaven (NYSE:BHVN) Receives New Coverage from Analysts at SVB Securities

SVB Securities began coverage on shares of Biohaven (NYSE:BHVN – Get Rating) in a research report report published on Tuesday, Briefing.com reports. The firm issued an outperform rating and a $24.00 price target on the stock.

Several other research analysts also recently issued reports on the company. Piper Sandler cut their price objective on Biohaven from $23.00 to $21.00 and set an overweight rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, October 26th. Cowen set a $25.00 price target on Biohaven in a research report on Monday, November 7th. Cantor Fitzgerald raised Biohaven from a neutral rating to an overweight rating and dropped their price target for the stock from $158.00 to $27.00 in a research report on Wednesday, October 26th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. began coverage on Biohaven in a research report on Wednesday, January 4th. They set an overweight rating and a $23.00 price target for the company. Finally, Cowen dropped their price target on Biohaven to $25.00 in a research report on Monday, November 7th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, Biohaven has a consensus rating of Moderate Buy and a consensus target price of $58.32.

Biohaven Stock Down 2.4 %

Shares of BHVN stock opened at $18.73 on Tuesday. The stock has a market cap of $1.28 billion, a P/E ratio of -1.34 and a beta of 1.05. Biohaven has a fifty-two week low of $5.54 and a fifty-two week high of $20.00. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $15.44 and a 200-day simple moving average of $72.20.

Insider Activity

Biohaven ( NYSE:BHVN Get Rating ) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, November 9th. The company reported ($1.75) earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($2.53) by $0.78. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that Biohaven will post -9.82 earnings per share for the current year.

In other Biohaven news, CEO Vlad Coric acquired 25,800 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, October 31st. The stock was acquired at an average price of $15.97 per share, with a total value of $412,026.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 1,543,394 shares in the company, valued at $24,648,002.18. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Company insiders own 12.40% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in Biohaven by 311.8% in the second quarter. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 280 shares of the company’s stock valued at $41,000 after acquiring an additional 212 shares during the last quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc. acquired a new position in Biohaven in the second quarter valued at $59,000. JBF Capital Inc. acquired a new position in Biohaven in the third quarter valued at $63,000. US Bancorp DE boosted its holdings in Biohaven by 19.1% in the first quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 586 shares of the company’s stock valued at $70,000 after acquiring an additional 94 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Exchange Traded Concepts LLC boosted its holdings in Biohaven by 151.6% in the second quarter. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC now owns 536 shares of the company’s stock valued at $78,000 after acquiring an additional 323 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 98.01% of the company’s stock.

Biohaven Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Biohaven Ltd., a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, focuses on discovering and developing therapies for patients with debilitating neurological and neuropsychiatric diseases in the United States. The company's pipeline products include BHV-7000, a potassium channel activator for the treatment of focal epilepsy; Troriluzole, a tripeptide prodrug that is in Phase 3 clinical trial for the treatment of neurological and neuropsychiatric illnesses; BHV-5500, a low-trapping glutamate N-methyl-D-aspartate receptor antagonist for neuropathic pain; and Verdiperstat, an irreversible myeloperoxidase enzyme inhibitor for the treatment of neurodegenerative diseases.

