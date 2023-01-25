BioMarin Pharmaceutical (NASDAQ:BMRN) Given New $132.00 Price Target at Morgan Stanley

BioMarin Pharmaceutical (NASDAQ:BMRNGet Rating) had its price objective increased by Morgan Stanley from $113.00 to $132.00 in a report published on Tuesday morning, Benzinga reports. They currently have an overweight rating on the biotechnology company’s stock.

BMRN has been the topic of a number of other reports. Credit Suisse Group decreased their price target on BioMarin Pharmaceutical from $111.00 to $110.00 and set an outperform rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, October 27th. Jefferies Financial Group boosted their target price on BioMarin Pharmaceutical from $100.00 to $120.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a research note on Tuesday, November 29th. Royal Bank of Canada boosted their target price on BioMarin Pharmaceutical from $90.00 to $95.00 and gave the company a sector perform rating in a research note on Thursday, October 13th. Evercore ISI boosted their target price on BioMarin Pharmaceutical to $130.00 in a research note on Friday, December 2nd. Finally, Guggenheim boosted their target price on BioMarin Pharmaceutical from $120.00 to $125.00 in a research note on Monday, January 9th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of Moderate Buy and an average price target of $120.12.

Shares of BioMarin Pharmaceutical stock opened at $113.82 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.24, a current ratio of 5.15 and a quick ratio of 3.54. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $103.98 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $93.89. The stock has a market capitalization of $21.11 billion, a P/E ratio of 271.00 and a beta of 0.36. BioMarin Pharmaceutical has a one year low of $70.73 and a one year high of $114.80.

BioMarin Pharmaceutical (NASDAQ:BMRNGet Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, October 26th. The biotechnology company reported $0.16 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.12 by $0.04. The business had revenue of $505.30 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $516.03 million. BioMarin Pharmaceutical had a return on equity of 2.50% and a net margin of 4.18%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 23.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned ($0.03) EPS. Analysts forecast that BioMarin Pharmaceutical will post 0.87 EPS for the current year.

In other BioMarin Pharmaceutical news, CFO Brian Mueller sold 5,379 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, November 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $98.73, for a total value of $531,068.67. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 28,847 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,848,064.31. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. In other BioMarin Pharmaceutical news, CEO Jean Jacques Bienaime sold 1,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, October 31st. The stock was sold at an average price of $86.55, for a total value of $129,825.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 322,824 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $27,940,417.20. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, CFO Brian Mueller sold 5,379 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, November 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $98.73, for a total value of $531,068.67. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 28,847 shares in the company, valued at $2,848,064.31. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 44,380 shares of company stock valued at $4,706,718 over the last ninety days. Company insiders own 1.75% of the company’s stock.

Hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Altshuler Shaham Ltd bought a new stake in BioMarin Pharmaceutical in the third quarter worth $25,000. Quadrant Capital Group LLC lifted its holdings in shares of BioMarin Pharmaceutical by 188.6% during the second quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 355 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $29,000 after purchasing an additional 232 shares in the last quarter. Baystate Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in shares of BioMarin Pharmaceutical during the fourth quarter valued at $41,000. Acadian Asset Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of BioMarin Pharmaceutical by 395.4% during the first quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC now owns 431 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $32,000 after purchasing an additional 344 shares in the last quarter. Finally, First Horizon Advisors Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of BioMarin Pharmaceutical by 1,014.6% during the second quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. now owns 535 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $43,000 after purchasing an additional 487 shares in the last quarter. 96.26% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

BioMarin Pharmaceutical Inc develops and commercializes therapies for people with serious and life-threatening rare diseases and medical conditions. Its commercial products include Vimizim, an enzyme replacement therapy for the treatment of mucopolysaccharidosis (MPS) IV type A, a lysosomal storage disorder; Naglazyme, a recombinant form of N-acetylgalactosamine 4-sulfatase for patients with MPS VI; and Kuvan, a proprietary synthetic oral form of 6R-BH4 that is used to treat patients with phenylketonuria (PKU), an inherited metabolic disease.

