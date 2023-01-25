Blackrock Resources & Commodities Strategy Trust (NYSE:BCX) Shares Sold by Park Avenue Securities LLC

Park Avenue Securities LLC reduced its stake in shares of Blackrock Resources & Commodities Strategy Trust (NYSE:BCX – Get Rating) by 12.5% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm owned 12,304 shares of the investment management company’s stock after selling 1,763 shares during the period. Park Avenue Securities LLC’s holdings in Blackrock Resources & Commodities Strategy Trust were worth $107,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Samalin Investment Counsel LLC acquired a new stake in Blackrock Resources & Commodities Strategy Trust during the 1st quarter worth about $33,000. Captrust Financial Advisors acquired a new stake in Blackrock Resources & Commodities Strategy Trust during the 2nd quarter worth about $33,000. Householder Group Estate & Retirement Specialist LLC acquired a new stake in Blackrock Resources & Commodities Strategy Trust during the 3rd quarter worth about $34,000. Geneos Wealth Management Inc. grew its position in Blackrock Resources & Commodities Strategy Trust by 64.3% during the 1st quarter. Geneos Wealth Management Inc. now owns 4,256 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $46,000 after purchasing an additional 1,665 shares during the period. Finally, US Bancorp DE grew its position in Blackrock Resources & Commodities Strategy Trust by 4,477.6% during the 2nd quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 6,134 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $55,000 after purchasing an additional 6,000 shares during the period.

Get Blackrock Resources & Commodities Strategy Trust alerts:

Blackrock Resources & Commodities Strategy Trust Stock Down 0.6 %

Shares of BCX opened at $10.50 on Wednesday. Blackrock Resources & Commodities Strategy Trust has a fifty-two week low of $7.91 and a fifty-two week high of $11.62. The business’s 50-day moving average is $9.90 and its two-hundred day moving average is $9.38.

Blackrock Resources & Commodities Strategy Trust Dividend Announcement

Blackrock Resources & Commodities Strategy Trust Company Profile

The firm also recently announced a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, January 31st. Stockholders of record on Friday, January 13th will be given a dividend of $0.0518 per share. This represents a $0.62 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 5.92%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, January 12th.

(Get Rating)

BlackRock Resources & Commodities Strategy Trust is a closed-end investment fund/investment trust. Its primary investment objective is to seek high current income and current gains, with a secondary objective of capital appreciation. It invests all of its assets in equity securities issued by commodity or natural resources companies, derivatives with exposure to commodity or natural resources companies or investments in securities and derivatives linked to the underlying price movement of commodities or natural resources.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Blackrock Resources & Commodities Strategy Trust Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Blackrock Resources & Commodities Strategy Trust and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.