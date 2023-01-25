Bloom Energy Co. (NYSE:BE) CMO Sharelynn Faye Moore Sells 3,963 Shares

Bloom Energy Co. (NYSE:BE – Get Rating) CMO Sharelynn Faye Moore sold 3,963 shares of Bloom Energy stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, January 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $25.00, for a total value of $99,075.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief marketing officer now directly owns 78,954 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,973,850. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink.

Sharelynn Faye Moore also recently made the following trade(s):

On Tuesday, January 17th, Sharelynn Faye Moore sold 26,833 shares of Bloom Energy stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $23.21, for a total value of $622,793.93.

On Wednesday, November 16th, Sharelynn Faye Moore sold 6,181 shares of Bloom Energy stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $21.46, for a total value of $132,644.26.

Bloom Energy Trading Down 1.5 %

Shares of NYSE BE opened at $24.99 on Wednesday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.81, a current ratio of 2.46 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.44. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $21.21 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $21.35. The firm has a market cap of $4.88 billion, a PE ratio of -15.52 and a beta of 2.84. Bloom Energy Co. has a twelve month low of $11.47 and a twelve month high of $31.47.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Bloom Energy ( NYSE:BE Get Rating ) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, November 3rd. The company reported ($0.33) earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.21) by ($0.12). The firm had revenue of $292.27 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $277.53 million. Bloom Energy had a negative net margin of 26.65% and a negative return on equity of 80,741.48%. Analysts expect that Bloom Energy Co. will post -1.15 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of equities analysts have recently commented on BE shares. Jefferies Financial Group started coverage on Bloom Energy in a report on Wednesday, October 19th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $29.00 target price for the company. KeyCorp dropped their target price on Bloom Energy from $33.00 to $31.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, October 20th. Morgan Stanley upgraded Bloom Energy from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and dropped their target price for the stock from $37.00 to $35.00 in a report on Tuesday, January 10th. BMO Capital Markets dropped their target price on Bloom Energy from $24.00 to $23.00 and set a “market perform” rating for the company in a report on Friday, November 4th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. dropped their target price on Bloom Energy from $31.00 to $29.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, October 20th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, ten have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $29.93.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Bloom Energy

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of BE. Creative Planning raised its position in shares of Bloom Energy by 0.9% in the 2nd quarter. Creative Planning now owns 42,778 shares of the company’s stock worth $706,000 after acquiring an additional 366 shares in the last quarter. Capital Impact Advisors LLC raised its position in shares of Bloom Energy by 1.7% in the 3rd quarter. Capital Impact Advisors LLC now owns 34,793 shares of the company’s stock worth $735,000 after acquiring an additional 584 shares in the last quarter. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY raised its position in shares of Bloom Energy by 8.0% in the 3rd quarter. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY now owns 10,608 shares of the company’s stock worth $212,000 after acquiring an additional 785 shares in the last quarter. Patten Group Inc. raised its position in shares of Bloom Energy by 7.4% in the 3rd quarter. Patten Group Inc. now owns 12,936 shares of the company’s stock worth $232,000 after acquiring an additional 887 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Boyd Watterson Asset Management LLC OH raised its position in shares of Bloom Energy by 2.9% in the 4th quarter. Boyd Watterson Asset Management LLC OH now owns 35,000 shares of the company’s stock worth $669,000 after acquiring an additional 1,000 shares in the last quarter. 79.55% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

About Bloom Energy

(Get Rating)

Bloom Energy Corporation designs, manufactures, sells, and installs solid-oxide fuel cell systems for on-site power generation in the United States and internationally. The company offers Bloom Energy Server, a power generation platform that converts fuel, such as natural gas, biogas, hydrogen, or a blend of these fuels, into electricity through an electrochemical process without combustion.

Further Reading

