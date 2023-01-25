Bowlero Corp. (NYSE:BOWL) CFO Brett I. Parker Sells 32,500 Shares

Bowlero Corp. (NYSE:BOWL – Get Rating) CFO Brett I. Parker sold 32,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, January 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $14.50, for a total value of $471,250.00. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 2,117,673 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $30,706,258.50. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website.
Bowlero Price Performance
BOWL stock opened at $14.28 on Wednesday. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.37 billion, a P/E ratio of -25.05 and a beta of 0.25. The business’s 50-day moving average is $13.38 and its two-hundred day moving average is $12.92. Bowlero Corp. has a 1 year low of $6.96 and a 1 year high of $15.28.
Bowlero (NYSE:BOWL – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, November 16th. The company reported $0.03 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, meeting analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.03. Bowlero had a negative return on equity of 157.07% and a negative net margin of 8.22%. The company had revenue of $230.26 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $222.35 million. On average, analysts expect that Bowlero Corp. will post 0.73 EPS for the current year.
Separately, Oppenheimer started coverage on Bowlero in a research report on Monday, October 3rd. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $16.00 price target on the stock.
Bowlero Company Profile
Bowlero Corp. operates bowling entertainment centers under the AMF, Bowlmor Lanes, and Bowlero brand names. The company also provides hosting and overseeing professional and non-professional bowling tournaments and related broadcasting. As of July 3, 2022, it operated approximately 317 centers in the United States, Mexico, and Canada.
