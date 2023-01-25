Bowlero Corp. (NYSE:BOWL) CFO Brett I. Parker Sells 32,500 Shares

Bowlero Corp. (NYSE:BOWL – Get Rating) CFO Brett I. Parker sold 32,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, January 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $14.50, for a total value of $471,250.00. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 2,117,673 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $30,706,258.50. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website.

Bowlero Price Performance

BOWL stock opened at $14.28 on Wednesday. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.37 billion, a P/E ratio of -25.05 and a beta of 0.25. The business’s 50-day moving average is $13.38 and its two-hundred day moving average is $12.92. Bowlero Corp. has a 1 year low of $6.96 and a 1 year high of $15.28.

Get Bowlero alerts:

Bowlero (NYSE:BOWL – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, November 16th. The company reported $0.03 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, meeting analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.03. Bowlero had a negative return on equity of 157.07% and a negative net margin of 8.22%. The company had revenue of $230.26 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $222.35 million. On average, analysts expect that Bowlero Corp. will post 0.73 EPS for the current year.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Bowlero

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Soros Fund Management LLC raised its position in shares of Bowlero by 2.2% during the 2nd quarter. Soros Fund Management LLC now owns 9,673,524 shares of the company’s stock worth $102,443,000 after acquiring an additional 206,858 shares in the last quarter. Apollo Management Holdings L.P. raised its position in shares of Bowlero by 3.7% during the 2nd quarter. Apollo Management Holdings L.P. now owns 9,455,680 shares of the company’s stock worth $100,136,000 after acquiring an additional 337,482 shares in the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its position in shares of Bowlero by 134.3% during the 3rd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 3,602,828 shares of the company’s stock worth $44,352,000 after acquiring an additional 2,064,961 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. raised its position in shares of Bowlero by 0.8% during the 3rd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 2,508,405 shares of the company’s stock worth $30,878,000 after acquiring an additional 20,392 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Marshall Wace LLP raised its position in shares of Bowlero by 73.2% during the 3rd quarter. Marshall Wace LLP now owns 1,044,264 shares of the company’s stock worth $12,853,000 after acquiring an additional 441,399 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 64.88% of the company’s stock.

Separately, Oppenheimer started coverage on Bowlero in a research report on Monday, October 3rd. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $16.00 price target on the stock.

Bowlero Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Bowlero Corp. operates bowling entertainment centers under the AMF, Bowlmor Lanes, and Bowlero brand names. The company also provides hosting and overseeing professional and non-professional bowling tournaments and related broadcasting. As of July 3, 2022, it operated approximately 317 centers in the United States, Mexico, and Canada.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for Bowlero Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Bowlero and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.