Brandywine Realty Trust (NYSE:BDN) Shares Bought by Brinker Capital Investments LLC

Brinker Capital Investments LLC grew its position in shares of Brandywine Realty Trust (NYSE:BDN – Get Rating) by 14.1% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 81,990 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after acquiring an additional 10,161 shares during the quarter. Brinker Capital Investments LLC’s holdings in Brandywine Realty Trust were worth $553,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Mirabella Financial Services LLP bought a new stake in shares of Brandywine Realty Trust during the third quarter valued at about $70,000. Corton Capital Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Brandywine Realty Trust during the second quarter valued at about $98,000. KG&L Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in Brandywine Realty Trust in the second quarter worth about $100,000. Captrust Financial Advisors bought a new stake in Brandywine Realty Trust in the second quarter worth about $103,000. Finally, US Bancorp DE raised its position in Brandywine Realty Trust by 29.2% in the second quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 11,250 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $108,000 after acquiring an additional 2,543 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 90.84% of the company’s stock.

NYSE BDN opened at $6.23 on Wednesday. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $6.36 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $7.27. The company has a current ratio of 1.74, a quick ratio of 1.74 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.27. The company has a market cap of $1.07 billion, a PE ratio of 36.65, a PEG ratio of 1.93 and a beta of 1.15. Brandywine Realty Trust has a 1 year low of $5.94 and a 1 year high of $14.55.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, January 19th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, January 5th were paid a dividend of $0.19 per share. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, January 4th. This represents a $0.76 annualized dividend and a yield of 12.20%. Brandywine Realty Trust’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 447.06%.

Several equities research analysts have commented on BDN shares. Citigroup cut shares of Brandywine Realty Trust from a “neutral” rating to a “sell” rating and dropped their price target for the stock from $6.50 to $5.00 in a research report on Wednesday, December 14th. Credit Suisse Group cut their price objective on Brandywine Realty Trust to $7.00 in a report on Thursday, October 20th. Finally, StockNews.com upgraded Brandywine Realty Trust from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 10th.

Brandywine Realty Trust (NYSE: BDN) is one of the largest, publicly traded, full-service, integrated real estate companies in the United States with a core focus in the Philadelphia, Austin and Washington, DC markets. Organized as a real estate investment trust (REIT), we own, develop, lease and manage an urban, town center and transit-oriented portfolio comprising 175 properties and 24.7 million square feet as of December 31, 2020 which excludes assets held for sale.

