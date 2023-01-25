Brinker Capital Investments LLC Buys 1,088 Shares of Cullen/Frost Bankers, Inc. (NYSE:CFR)

Brinker Capital Investments LLC grew its stake in shares of Cullen/Frost Bankers, Inc. (NYSE:CFR – Get Rating) by 34.4% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund owned 4,249 shares of the bank’s stock after buying an additional 1,088 shares during the quarter. Brinker Capital Investments LLC’s holdings in Cullen/Frost Bankers were worth $562,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of CFR. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its stake in shares of Cullen/Frost Bankers by 0.4% in the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 5,908,450 shares of the bank’s stock worth $817,789,000 after purchasing an additional 26,129 shares during the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. grew its stake in shares of Cullen/Frost Bankers by 0.8% in the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 5,032,068 shares of the bank’s stock worth $696,489,000 after purchasing an additional 39,554 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp grew its stake in shares of Cullen/Frost Bankers by 0.7% in the first quarter. State Street Corp now owns 4,159,462 shares of the bank’s stock worth $575,711,000 after purchasing an additional 29,322 shares during the last quarter. Capital Research Global Investors grew its stake in shares of Cullen/Frost Bankers by 39.1% in the first quarter. Capital Research Global Investors now owns 2,408,656 shares of the bank’s stock worth $333,382,000 after purchasing an additional 676,467 shares during the last quarter. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. grew its stake in shares of Cullen/Frost Bankers by 0.5% in the second quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 713,376 shares of the bank’s stock worth $83,073,000 after purchasing an additional 3,383 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 81.93% of the company’s stock.

CFR opened at $136.35 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.08, a current ratio of 0.63 and a quick ratio of 0.63. Cullen/Frost Bankers, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $112.67 and a fifty-two week high of $160.60. The firm has a market capitalization of $8.77 billion, a PE ratio of 18.30, a P/E/G ratio of 1.29 and a beta of 1.11. The company’s 50-day moving average is $136.21 and its 200 day moving average is $136.90.

Cullen/Frost Bankers ( NYSE:CFR Get Rating ) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, October 27th. The bank reported $2.59 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.19 by $0.40. Cullen/Frost Bankers had a net margin of 30.07% and a return on equity of 14.18%. The company had revenue of $479.34 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $445.68 million. As a group, research analysts predict that Cullen/Frost Bankers, Inc. will post 8.68 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, December 15th. Investors of record on Wednesday, November 30th were issued a $0.87 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, November 29th. This represents a $3.48 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.55%. Cullen/Frost Bankers’s dividend payout ratio is presently 46.71%.

CFR has been the topic of several analyst reports. Stephens boosted their price objective on shares of Cullen/Frost Bankers from $149.00 to $163.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Friday, October 28th. Wedbush reaffirmed a “neutral” rating and set a $140.00 price target on shares of Cullen/Frost Bankers in a research report on Wednesday, September 28th. Morgan Stanley assumed coverage on shares of Cullen/Frost Bankers in a research report on Monday, December 5th. They set an “overweight” rating and a $178.00 price target on the stock. Wolfe Research cut shares of Cullen/Frost Bankers from an “outperform” rating to a “peer perform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 2nd. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut their price target on shares of Cullen/Frost Bankers from $175.00 to $155.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, December 13th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $152.38.

In related news, EVP Bobby Berman sold 1,941 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, October 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $151.62, for a total value of $294,294.42. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 24,589 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,728,184.18. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. 3.76% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Cullen/Frost Bankers, Inc operates as a bank holding company of Frost Bank, which engages in the provision of commercial and consumer banking services. It operates through the following segments: Banking and Frost Wealth Advisors. The Banking operating segment includes both commercial and consumer banking services and Frost Insurance Agency.

