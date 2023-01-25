Brinker Capital Investments LLC Buys 160 Shares of Alnylam Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:ALNY)

Brinker Capital Investments LLC boosted its stake in Alnylam Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:ALNY – Get Rating) by 6.4% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 2,653 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock after purchasing an additional 160 shares during the period. Brinker Capital Investments LLC’s holdings in Alnylam Pharmaceuticals were worth $531,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in ALNY. Point72 Asset Management L.P. bought a new position in Alnylam Pharmaceuticals in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $48,597,000. Eaton Vance Management increased its position in Alnylam Pharmaceuticals by 606.7% in the 1st quarter. Eaton Vance Management now owns 306,228 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $50,005,000 after acquiring an additional 262,893 shares during the period. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD increased its position in Alnylam Pharmaceuticals by 3.0% in the 2nd quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 6,997,082 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $1,020,524,000 after acquiring an additional 202,916 shares during the period. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its position in Alnylam Pharmaceuticals by 1.2% in the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 10,829,144 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $1,768,291,000 after acquiring an additional 126,373 shares during the period. Finally, State Street Corp increased its position in Alnylam Pharmaceuticals by 2.7% in the 2nd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 2,988,859 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $435,925,000 after acquiring an additional 79,369 shares during the period.

Several equities research analysts have recently weighed in on ALNY shares. SVB Leerink decreased their price objective on shares of Alnylam Pharmaceuticals from $144.00 to $143.00 and set a “market perform” rating for the company in a research report on Monday. Piper Sandler raised their price objective on shares of Alnylam Pharmaceuticals from $226.00 to $253.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, December 16th. Barclays dropped their price target on shares of Alnylam Pharmaceuticals from $240.00 to $236.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, October 28th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. dropped their price target on shares of Alnylam Pharmaceuticals from $204.00 to $200.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, October 24th. Finally, Morgan Stanley decreased their price objective on shares of Alnylam Pharmaceuticals from $220.00 to $210.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a report on Friday, October 28th. Seven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $239.84.

Shares of NASDAQ:ALNY opened at $228.11 on Wednesday. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $227.27 and its 200-day moving average price is $207.35. Alnylam Pharmaceuticals, Inc. has a twelve month low of $117.58 and a twelve month high of $242.97. The company has a quick ratio of 3.33, a current ratio of 3.48 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.85. The stock has a market capitalization of $28.06 billion, a PE ratio of -23.35 and a beta of 0.50.

Alnylam Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:ALNY – Get Rating) last released its earnings results on Thursday, October 27th. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($3.32) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($1.86) by ($1.46). The firm had revenue of $264.31 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $291.81 million. Alnylam Pharmaceuticals had a negative return on equity of 430.74% and a negative net margin of 123.02%. The company’s revenue was up 40.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted ($1.72) earnings per share. Equities research analysts expect that Alnylam Pharmaceuticals, Inc. will post -9.64 EPS for the current year.

Alnylam Pharmaceuticals, Inc is a global commercial-stage biopharmaceutical company, which engages in the discovery, development and commercialization of RNAi therapeutics. Its products include ONPATTRO, GIVLAARI, and OXLUMO. The company was founded by Noble Laureate, David Bartel, Thomas Tuschl, Phillip Zamore, Paul R.

