Brinker Capital Investments LLC Buys 21,942 Shares of OraSure Technologies, Inc. (NASDAQ:OSUR)

Brinker Capital Investments LLC lifted its holdings in shares of OraSure Technologies, Inc. (NASDAQ:OSUR – Get Rating) by 17.0% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 150,861 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock after acquiring an additional 21,942 shares during the period. Brinker Capital Investments LLC owned approximately 0.21% of OraSure Technologies worth $572,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. 1832 Asset Management L.P. bought a new stake in shares of OraSure Technologies during the first quarter worth about $40,000. Ronald Blue Trust Inc. bought a new stake in shares of OraSure Technologies during the second quarter worth about $49,000. FMR LLC boosted its holdings in OraSure Technologies by 249.6% during the second quarter. FMR LLC now owns 10,687 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock worth $29,000 after purchasing an additional 7,630 shares during the last quarter. Canandaigua National Corp purchased a new position in OraSure Technologies during the third quarter worth about $49,000. Finally, Eaton Vance Management boosted its holdings in OraSure Technologies by 117.4% during the first quarter. Eaton Vance Management now owns 17,036 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock worth $116,000 after purchasing an additional 9,200 shares during the last quarter. 85.62% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

OraSure Technologies Stock Down 1.2 %

OSUR opened at $5.08 on Wednesday. The stock has a market cap of $368.92 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -8.33 and a beta of 0.16. OraSure Technologies, Inc. has a twelve month low of $2.62 and a twelve month high of $9.42. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $4.98 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $4.26.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

OraSure Technologies ( NASDAQ:OSUR Get Rating ) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, November 8th. The medical instruments supplier reported $0.07 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.06) by $0.13. The firm had revenue of $116.46 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $92.12 million. OraSure Technologies had a negative net margin of 13.38% and a negative return on equity of 7.67%. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that OraSure Technologies, Inc. will post -0.46 earnings per share for the current year.

Several research firms recently weighed in on OSUR. StockNews.com upgraded shares of OraSure Technologies from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, November 8th. Evercore ISI began coverage on shares of OraSure Technologies in a report on Tuesday, January 3rd. They set a $5.00 price target on the stock.

OraSure Technologies Company Profile

OraSure Technologies, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, develops, manufactures, markets, and sells oral fluid diagnostic products and specimen collection devices in the United States, Europe, and internationally. It operates in two segments, Diagnostics and Molecular Solutions. The company's principal products include InteliSwab COVID-19 rapid test, InteliSwab COVID-19 rapid test pro, InteliSwab COVID-19 rapid test rx, OraQuick Rapid HIV test, OraQuick In-Home HIV test, OraQuick HIV self-test, OraQuick HCV rapid antibody test, OraQuick Ebola rapid antigen test, OraSure oral fluid collection device used in conjunction with screening and confirmatory tests for HIV-1 antibodies; Intercept drug testing systems; immunoassay tests and reagents; and Q.E.D.

