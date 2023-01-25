Brinker Capital Investments LLC Buys 282 Shares of Brunswick Co. (NYSE:BC)

Brinker Capital Investments LLC raised its stake in shares of Brunswick Co. (NYSE:BC – Get Rating) by 3.6% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 8,148 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 282 shares during the quarter. Brinker Capital Investments LLC’s holdings in Brunswick were worth $533,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of BC. Turtle Creek Asset Management Inc. raised its stake in shares of Brunswick by 65.2% during the second quarter. Turtle Creek Asset Management Inc. now owns 1,688,500 shares of the company’s stock worth $110,394,000 after acquiring an additional 666,100 shares in the last quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. raised its stake in shares of Brunswick by 411.8% during the second quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. now owns 771,960 shares of the company’s stock worth $50,471,000 after acquiring an additional 621,117 shares in the last quarter. Kensico Capital Management Corp raised its stake in shares of Brunswick by 30.7% during the second quarter. Kensico Capital Management Corp now owns 2,287,200 shares of the company’s stock worth $149,537,000 after acquiring an additional 537,200 shares in the last quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA raised its stake in shares of Brunswick by 13.3% during the second quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA now owns 3,039,519 shares of the company’s stock worth $198,723,000 after acquiring an additional 357,867 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Cantillon Capital Management LLC raised its stake in shares of Brunswick by 5.4% during the second quarter. Cantillon Capital Management LLC now owns 4,346,374 shares of the company’s stock worth $284,166,000 after acquiring an additional 223,574 shares in the last quarter. 93.01% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Several research analysts have commented on the stock. Royal Bank of Canada decreased their price target on shares of Brunswick from $95.00 to $91.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, October 28th. Jefferies Financial Group reissued a “buy” rating and set a $100.00 price target on shares of Brunswick in a research note on Friday, December 9th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. decreased their price target on shares of Brunswick from $110.00 to $100.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, October 26th. B. Riley lifted their target price on shares of Brunswick from $83.00 to $88.00 in a research note on Friday, October 28th. Finally, MKM Partners decreased their target price on shares of Brunswick from $96.00 to $91.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, October 26th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, Brunswick has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $97.00.

NYSE:BC opened at $80.17 on Wednesday. The stock has a market cap of $5.81 billion, a P/E ratio of 9.61 and a beta of 1.54. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $74.03 and its 200 day simple moving average is $73.75. Brunswick Co. has a twelve month low of $61.89 and a twelve month high of $98.49. The company has a quick ratio of 0.84, a current ratio of 1.88 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.21.

Brunswick (NYSE:BC – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, October 27th. The company reported $2.67 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.62 by $0.05. The business had revenue of $1.70 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.77 billion. Brunswick had a net margin of 9.56% and a return on equity of 36.52%. As a group, research analysts predict that Brunswick Co. will post 10.01 EPS for the current year.

Brunswick Corp. engages in the design, manufacture, and marketing of recreational marine products, including marine engines, boats, and parts and accessories for those products. It operates through the following segments: Propulsion, Parts and Accessories, Boat, and Corporate/Other. The Propulsion segment manufactures a full range of outboard, sterndrive, and inboard engines, as well as propulsion-related controls, propellers, and rigging parts and accessories.

