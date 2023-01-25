Brinker Capital Investments LLC Buys 6,186 Shares of Stoneridge, Inc. (NYSE:SRI)

Brinker Capital Investments LLC increased its stake in Stoneridge, Inc. (NYSE:SRI – Get Rating) by 25.2% during the third quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 30,778 shares of the auto parts company’s stock after purchasing an additional 6,186 shares during the quarter. Brinker Capital Investments LLC owned approximately 0.11% of Stoneridge worth $522,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the company. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can bought a new stake in shares of Stoneridge in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $32,000. US Bancorp DE raised its holdings in Stoneridge by 138.3% during the 1st quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 2,342 shares of the auto parts company’s stock valued at $48,000 after acquiring an additional 1,359 shares during the period. Amalgamated Bank bought a new stake in Stoneridge during the 1st quarter valued at $69,000. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA raised its holdings in Stoneridge by 54.9% during the 2nd quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 7,494 shares of the auto parts company’s stock valued at $129,000 after acquiring an additional 2,655 shares during the period. Finally, SG Americas Securities LLC raised its holdings in Stoneridge by 12.2% during the 3rd quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC now owns 9,644 shares of the auto parts company’s stock valued at $163,000 after acquiring an additional 1,048 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 97.54% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities research analysts have issued reports on the stock. TheStreet raised shares of Stoneridge from a “d+” rating to a “c” rating in a report on Tuesday, November 15th. StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Stoneridge in a report on Wednesday, October 12th. They set a “hold” rating on the stock.

Stoneridge stock opened at $23.08 on Wednesday. The stock has a market cap of $630.71 million, a P/E ratio of -30.77 and a beta of 1.32. Stoneridge, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $13.64 and a fifty-two week high of $25.87. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $22.65 and its 200-day moving average price is $20.50. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.63, a quick ratio of 1.39 and a current ratio of 2.24.

Stoneridge (NYSE:SRI – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, November 2nd. The auto parts company reported $0.03 earnings per share for the quarter. The firm had revenue of $226.76 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $198.92 million. Stoneridge had a negative net margin of 2.35% and a negative return on equity of 7.41%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 24.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted ($0.27) earnings per share. Equities research analysts forecast that Stoneridge, Inc. will post -0.32 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Stoneridge, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, designs and manufactures engineered electrical and electronic components, modules, and systems for the automotive, commercial, off-highway, motorcycle, and agricultural vehicle markets in North America, South America, Europe, and internationally. It operates in three segments: Control Devices, Electronics, and Stoneridge Brazil.

