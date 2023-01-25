Brinker Capital Investments LLC Buys 9,499 Shares of TDCX Inc. (NYSE:TDCX)

Brinker Capital Investments LLC lifted its holdings in TDCX Inc. (NYSE:TDCX – Get Rating) by 20.7% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 55,323 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 9,499 shares during the period. Brinker Capital Investments LLC’s holdings in TDCX were worth $518,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Ronald Blue Trust Inc. bought a new position in shares of TDCX in the 2nd quarter worth about $45,000. Citigroup Inc. bought a new position in shares of TDCX in the 1st quarter worth about $83,000. Russell Investments Group Ltd. bought a new stake in TDCX in the 2nd quarter valued at about $93,000. Credit Suisse AG bought a new stake in TDCX in the 2nd quarter valued at about $158,000. Finally, Swiss National Bank bought a new stake in TDCX in the 2nd quarter valued at about $488,000. 11.92% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Shares of TDCX stock opened at $12.60 on Wednesday. TDCX Inc. has a one year low of $6.52 and a one year high of $18.40. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.80 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 23.77 and a beta of 0.17. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $12.33 and a 200 day simple moving average of $10.64. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.03, a current ratio of 6.31 and a quick ratio of 6.31.

TDCX ( NYSE:TDCX Get Rating ) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, November 22nd. The company reported $0.14 EPS for the quarter. The business had revenue of $120.48 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $120.52 million. TDCX had a return on equity of 21.56% and a net margin of 16.93%. On average, research analysts anticipate that TDCX Inc. will post 0.65 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

TDCX Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides outsource contact center services for technology and other blue-chip companies in Singapore, Malaysia, Thailand, the Philippines, Japan, China, Spain, India, Colombia, South Korea, and Romania. It offers digital customer experience solutions, including after-sales service and customer support across various industry verticals, such as travel and hospitality, digital advertising and media, fast-moving consumer goods, technology, financial services, fintech, government and non-governmental organizations, gaming, e-commerce, and education.

