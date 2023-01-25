Brinker Capital Investments LLC Cuts Stake in Host Hotels & Resorts, Inc. (NASDAQ:HST)

Brinker Capital Investments LLC lowered its position in Host Hotels & Resorts, Inc. (NASDAQ:HST – Get Rating) by 11.1% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 34,737 shares of the company’s stock after selling 4,342 shares during the quarter. Brinker Capital Investments LLC’s holdings in Host Hotels & Resorts were worth $552,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can purchased a new stake in Host Hotels & Resorts in the third quarter worth approximately $21,764,000. Park Avenue Securities LLC lifted its position in Host Hotels & Resorts by 12.8% in the third quarter. Park Avenue Securities LLC now owns 45,985 shares of the company’s stock valued at $730,000 after purchasing an additional 5,210 shares during the last quarter. Assetmark Inc. lifted its position in Host Hotels & Resorts by 146.8% in the third quarter. Assetmark Inc. now owns 87,249 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,386,000 after purchasing an additional 51,898 shares during the last quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Kokusai Asset Management Co. Ltd. lifted its position in Host Hotels & Resorts by 11.3% in the third quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Kokusai Asset Management Co. Ltd. now owns 810,992 shares of the company’s stock valued at $12,879,000 after purchasing an additional 82,172 shares during the last quarter. Finally, SG Americas Securities LLC lifted its position in Host Hotels & Resorts by 69.5% in the third quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC now owns 239,843 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,809,000 after purchasing an additional 98,354 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 97.07% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

HST has been the subject of several recent research reports. Morgan Stanley lowered their price objective on Host Hotels & Resorts from $20.00 to $19.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, January 18th. TheStreet upgraded Host Hotels & Resorts from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a research report on Friday, October 28th. StockNews.com started coverage on Host Hotels & Resorts in a report on Wednesday, October 12th. They set a “hold” rating for the company. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft decreased their target price on Host Hotels & Resorts from $26.00 to $24.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, October 25th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $22.18.

Host Hotels & Resorts Stock Up 0.9 %

Host Hotels & Resorts Announces Dividend

Shares of HST stock opened at $18.13 on Wednesday. The stock has a market capitalization of $12.96 billion, a PE ratio of 16.04 and a beta of 1.25. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $17.29. Host Hotels & Resorts, Inc. has a twelve month low of $15.10 and a twelve month high of $21.63. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.62, a quick ratio of 8.73 and a current ratio of 8.73.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, January 17th. Investors of record on Friday, December 30th were paid a $0.12 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, December 29th. This represents a $0.48 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.65%. Host Hotels & Resorts’s payout ratio is 42.48%.

About Host Hotels & Resorts

Host Hotels & Resorts, Inc is an S&P 500 company and is the largest lodging real estate investment trust and one of the largest owners of luxury and upper-upscale hotels. The Company currently owns 74 properties in the United States and five properties internationally totaling approximately 46,100 rooms.

