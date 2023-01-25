Brinker Capital Investments LLC Grows Position in Kaiser Aluminum Co. (NASDAQ:KALU)

Brinker Capital Investments LLC increased its position in shares of Kaiser Aluminum Co. (NASDAQ:KALU – Get Rating) by 5.4% during the third quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 8,617 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after buying an additional 442 shares during the quarter. Brinker Capital Investments LLC owned about 0.05% of Kaiser Aluminum worth $529,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. BlackRock Inc. grew its stake in Kaiser Aluminum by 0.9% during the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 2,617,574 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $246,471,000 after buying an additional 22,167 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp grew its stake in Kaiser Aluminum by 30.6% during the 1st quarter. State Street Corp now owns 1,132,280 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $106,615,000 after buying an additional 265,426 shares during the last quarter. Northern Trust Corp grew its stake in Kaiser Aluminum by 57.6% during the 1st quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 290,976 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $27,399,000 after buying an additional 106,312 shares during the last quarter. Copeland Capital Management LLC grew its stake in Kaiser Aluminum by 1.7% during the 3rd quarter. Copeland Capital Management LLC now owns 285,694 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $17,527,000 after buying an additional 4,862 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA lifted its position in Kaiser Aluminum by 2.6% during the 2nd quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA now owns 246,150 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $19,468,000 after acquiring an additional 6,268 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 99.65% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of research firms have weighed in on KALU. Wolfe Research began coverage on Kaiser Aluminum in a research report on Thursday, December 15th. They set a “peer perform” rating for the company. StockNews.com raised Kaiser Aluminum from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, January 13th.

Insider Activity

Kaiser Aluminum Stock Up 0.2 %

In related news, CFO Neal E. West sold 400 shares of Kaiser Aluminum stock in a transaction on Tuesday, January 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $84.47, for a total transaction of $33,788.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 580 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $48,992.60. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website . Insiders own 1.20% of the company’s stock.

Kaiser Aluminum stock opened at $85.17 on Wednesday. The company has a current ratio of 2.41, a quick ratio of 1.26 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.62. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $83.48 and a two-hundred day moving average of $77.69. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.36 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -946.23 and a beta of 1.25. Kaiser Aluminum Co. has a twelve month low of $59.24 and a twelve month high of $107.41.

Kaiser Aluminum Announces Dividend

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, February 15th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, January 25th will be issued a $0.77 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, January 24th. This represents a $3.08 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.62%. Kaiser Aluminum’s dividend payout ratio is currently -3,421.84%.

Kaiser Aluminum Profile

Kaiser Aluminum Corporation engages in manufacture and sale of semi-fabricated specialty aluminum mill products in the United States and internationally. The company offers rolled, extruded, and drawn aluminum products used for aerospace and defense, aluminum beverage and food packaging, automotive and general engineering products.

