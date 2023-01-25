Brinker Capital Investments LLC Grows Stock Holdings in Asbury Automotive Group, Inc. (NYSE:ABG)

Brinker Capital Investments LLC grew its holdings in Asbury Automotive Group, Inc. (NYSE:ABG – Get Rating) by 2.2% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 3,389 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 73 shares during the period. Brinker Capital Investments LLC’s holdings in Asbury Automotive Group were worth $512,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other large investors have also made changes to their positions in ABG. HighTower Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Asbury Automotive Group by 47.5% in the 1st quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC now owns 3,671 shares of the company’s stock valued at $593,000 after acquiring an additional 1,182 shares during the last quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Asbury Automotive Group by 8.9% in the 1st quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 1,459 shares of the company’s stock valued at $233,000 after acquiring an additional 119 shares during the last quarter. Bank of Montreal Can boosted its holdings in shares of Asbury Automotive Group by 1.2% in the 1st quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 6,583 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,099,000 after acquiring an additional 76 shares during the last quarter. MetLife Investment Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Asbury Automotive Group by 56.3% in the 1st quarter. MetLife Investment Management LLC now owns 12,440 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,993,000 after acquiring an additional 4,480 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Rhumbline Advisers boosted its holdings in shares of Asbury Automotive Group by 7.3% in the 1st quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 63,891 shares of the company’s stock valued at $10,235,000 after acquiring an additional 4,367 shares during the last quarter.

Asbury Automotive Group Stock Performance

Shares of NYSE ABG opened at $189.04 on Wednesday. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $179.41 and its 200 day moving average price is $170.79. Asbury Automotive Group, Inc. has a 1 year low of $138.88 and a 1 year high of $203.92. The company has a market capitalization of $4.18 billion, a PE ratio of 5.38, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.34 and a beta of 1.14. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.23, a quick ratio of 0.85 and a current ratio of 1.56.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Asbury Automotive Group ( NYSE:ABG Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, October 27th. The company reported $9.23 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $9.19 by $0.04. The business had revenue of $3.87 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.96 billion. Asbury Automotive Group had a net margin of 5.46% and a return on equity of 34.33%. The company’s revenue was up 60.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the firm posted $7.36 earnings per share. On average, research analysts predict that Asbury Automotive Group, Inc. will post 37.12 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of analysts recently issued reports on the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered their price target on shares of Asbury Automotive Group from $205.00 to $185.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, October 6th. StockNews.com downgraded shares of Asbury Automotive Group from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, January 20th. Finally, Morgan Stanley lowered their price target on shares of Asbury Automotive Group from $135.00 to $128.00 and set an “underweight” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, January 17th.

Asbury Automotive Group Profile

Asbury Automotive Group, Inc operates as a franchised automotive retailer. It operates through the Dealerships and Total Care Auto (TCA) segments. The Dealerships segment offers a range of automotive products and services fulfilling the entire vehicle ownership lifecycle including the sale of new and used vehicles and the provision of vehicle repair and maintenance services, replacement parts, and collision repair services.

